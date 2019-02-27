At the Charlotte County Commission meeting Tuesday, the board proclaimed March 11 through March 17 as Flood Awareness Week. Although the weather has been beautiful recently, now is a great time to educate yourself about the risks of flooding in Charlotte County. Hopefully, the answers to some of these frequently asked questions will help.
Isn’t flooding just something we get with hurricanes?
No, Charlotte County is vulnerable to all kinds of floods. We are a low-lying county with two rivers flowing into Charlotte Harbor. A heavy rain event in the middle of the state could cause flooding downriver in Charlotte County. We also get heavy downpours in the summer months. We can get more rainfall in a 30-minute summer storm than many parts of the country get in a month.
How do I know what my flooding risks are?
You can get information about your specific flooding risk on the county’s Geographical Information System on the county’s website. You can find your flood zone, your proximity to various water bodies and your storm surge evacuation zone. Visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov and Click the GIS Maps graphic.
What do I do if I encounter flood waters?
Turn around, don’t drown. Water is extremely powerful and only 12 inches of water is enough to float a car. Never try to drive through floodwaters, you don’t know what has happened below the water. Never swim or play in floodwater. This water can carry all types of bacteria and diseases and all the critters that live in the water.
How do I know if we are expecting flooding or other bad weather?
Sign up for Alert Charlotte by visiting AlertCharlotte.com. We will send notifications to your cell phone, home phone or email about flooding and other weather events. This service can also inform you about road closures, police activity and other important happenings in the county.
Does my home insurance cover me against flooding?
No, regular insurance policies do not cover you against flooding. If you live in an area more susceptible to flooding, also known as the Special Flood Hazard Area, you may have to purchase flood insurance if you have a federally backed mortgage. However, as many flooding events have demonstrated, floods don’t follow lines on a map. Flood insurance is available, often at a low rate, for everyone. Contact your insurance agent for more information at Emergency.Management@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or 941-833-4000.
How do I protect my home against flooding?
Make sure equipment such as water heaters or air conditioning units are elevated. You may even get discounts in your flood insurance with some very minor changes. If you are doing any work, make sure you hire a licensed contractor to help you navigate the process and make sure you get any permits you need.
My home has flooded repeatedly. Is there any help for me?
Yes, if you live in a home that floods often, there may be grant funding to help toward the cost of elevating your home. You can contact the county’s Emergency Management Office for more information.
Charlotte County is a fantastic place to live, work and play and much of that appeal is because of our proximity to water. You may see that some of our natural areas flood, and that’s by design. Natural and beneficial functions of floodplains help filter the water as it enters our harbor, promote the wide diversity of our native plants and wildlife and help protect us from devastating storm surges. Be responsible when interacting with our natural areas. Just picking up your trash when you leave is a great way of helping.
If you want to know more about floodplain management or have specific questions, please don’t hesitate to contact the Community Development Department at Community Development@CharlotteCountyFL.gov. If you think a community group you belong to would benefit from learning more, contact us to request a presentation.
Claire Jubb is the Charlotte County Community Development director. Readers may reach her at Claire.Jubb@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
