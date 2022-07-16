Professional Learning in Charlotte County schools has been reinvigorated over the past few years with funds from the 2018 referendum. The areas of professional development related to “Critical Concepts” (standards-based training), academic coaching, and paraprofessional training have all been greatly impacted by referendum dollars.
Referendum monies earmarked for curriculum, instruction, and assessment to support the roll out of the Critical Concepts initiative to improve the capacity of standards knowledge and standards-based learning were much needed and continue to be well spent. As the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) has shifted from the Florida Standards to the B.E.S.T standards, referendum funds have enabled Charlotte County Public Schools (CCPS) teachers to work alongside District Curriculum & Instruction Specialists (C & Is) during the summer months to create new proficiency scales and curriculum guides aligned to the B.E.S.T standards.
The collaborative work of aligning, revising and updating Critical Concepts, curriculum guides, pacing guides and formative assessments has impacted both elementary and secondary teachers in all curricular areas. Job-embedded, ongoing training on the new B.E.S.T standards occurs during the school year and on professional development days. Referendum funds have enabled teams of key players including classroom teacher leaders, school principals, and district personnel to attend crucial Florida Department of Education trainings on the B.E.S.T standards. As the Division of Learning continues to revise curriculum maps and implement the B.E.S.T standards, referendum funds are used to continue to build the district’s capacity in standards-based learning aligned to the reporting categories of high stakes assessments.
Funds from the referendum have allowed CCPS to contract with nationally recognized Instructional Coaching Group (ICG) to collaborate, design, and implement an Academic Coaching Framework specific to CCPS. ICG consultant Sharon Thomas has been training academic coaches, lead teachers and others in coaching roles on the Impact Cycle to maximize teacher performance in literacy and math as well as other curricular areas.
Based on The Impact Cycle (2017) by Jim Knight, a product of 20 years of ICG research, this training provides a framework for any coaching scenario. Ongoing professional learning provides academic coaches additional experience using the Impact Cycle through examples and guided exercises. Referendum funding has also allowed CCPS to utilize the expertise of a second consultant to focus on individualized training on ELA and math coaches serving our lowest performing schools.
From the Newly Hired Paraprofessional Orientation to ongoing training opportunities provided throughout the year, paraprofessionals who support CCPS students and teachers have benefitted from increased professional learning opportunities made possible by additional referendum funding. Newly hired paraprofessionals often do not have experience working with children in a school setting. Each August, all newly hired paraprofessionals are invited to participate in an orientation designed specifically for them.
Referendum dollars have enabled us to provide training tailored for paraprofessionals by experts that often only our teachers have the opportunity from which to learn. For example, behavior expert Aime Dean also known as “The Behavior Queen” traveled to CCPS in January for a full day of training with paraprofessionals. These funds not only secured this special guest who had previously worked with teachers in our district, but they also enabled paraprofessionals to attend the training.
The referendum will once again appear on the ballot on November 8. CCPS has made great strides in professional learning with additional referendum funding since 2018. Vote Yes! for Success to continue the high impact ongoing professional development initiatives related to Critical Concepts (standards training), academic coaching, and paraprofessional training.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.