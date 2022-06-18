If Charlotte County Public Schools were to introduce an extra-curricular program that delivers higher student grade point averages, reduces the likelihood to use drugs, improves student daily attendance, all the while strengthening student’s time management skills, we would assume this program would be embraced by the community.
Well, look no further than your local middle and high school athletic departments.
Due to budgetary concerns during the 2014-15 school year, Charlotte County Public Schools was forced to implement a “pay to participate policy” at our middle and high schools. This policy was enacted to offset the cost of maintaining secondary athletics within the county. In order to participate, student athletes paid $100 per sport with a family cap of $200. During the 4-year run of this program, athletic participation among students dropped approximately 8-10%.
With the passing of the referendum in 2018, Charlotte County Public Schools was able to remove the pay to participate policy, which opened the door for more students to enjoy the benefits of organized athletics and student activities. Our three local high schools saw a 10-15% increase in student participation.
It is important to recognize that these benefits go far beyond the athletic arena. Student involvement increased in other extracurricular activities such as, but not limited to, the following: band, flag line, ROTC, yearbook club, TV production, student athletic trainer program, and theater. Student involvement is vitally important to the growth of young men and women. Extracurricular funding allows schools to provide a variety of experiences for every student to have an equal opportunity to participate and grow in a diverse, safe, and secure environment.
As we have experienced the last three years, the Covid-19 pandemic has also impacted our students and families in a variety of ways. The passage of the referendum has assisted our students by opening up doors of opportunity by breaking down financial barriers while allowing the district to eliminate pay to participate, and providing funding for transportation as well as medical supplies for our athletic trainers.
Our local student athletes have been very successful since the passage of the referendum, both inside the classroom and on the field. In the classroom, local area athletes maintain a higher-grade point average when compared to the overall student population. Since the passage of the referendum, our local schools have won 65 district titles, 29 regional titles, three team state titles, and 23 individual state titles.
Charlotte County Public Schools educational philosophy is Student Success, and the cornerstones of this philosophy are opportunity, equity, safety, and community support. Providing an environment where every student has an equal opportunity to participate in a safe and healthy environment is at the very core of this philosophy.
On behalf of the students of Charlotte County Public Schools, thank you for allowing us to provide a wide range of experiences for our students. We sincerely hope everyone in our community gets the opportunity to come out and see our students in action. Your vote matters!
