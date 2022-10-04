Not many people enjoy opening their tax bill. In fact, I don’t know any of my family and friends who pump their fists in the air and cheer when they receive their bill. Now more than ever, I know it’s even more taxing (pun intended). Inflation is high. Why not vote down the Charlotte County Schools referendum and save some money?
Saving money. Great idea. However, doing so cuts my STEM budget. Since the referendum, I’ve received iPads, paid science apps, a 3D printer, and materials for 3D printing. I have a garden tower I’m going to use this year and Sphero robots!!!
Cut the referendum and my instructional time with students decreases. I now have 40 minutes with my K-5 students. I’ve been able to use referendum monies to provide more hands-on activities instead of demonstrations. Instead of just talking about the three types of rocks and looking at pictures, students are rotating through 10 stations, observing actual samples. Each student has a magnifying glass in hand discussing the differences between rock types and the samples with their partners. My room buzzes with noise and positive energy.
I can purchase materials to help us focus on the standards more in depth. I was able to purchase materials to help the fifth graders review before their science FCAT. This helped me improve the Boot Camp program we use. The students loved analyzing rocks and minerals. Chipping away at the lava rock, using a streak plate, and even modeling weathering and erosion with a sugar cube were some of their favorite activities.
I had a student approach me after the exam and tell me “I know I can’t share what the questions were, but I wanted you to know what you did with me in science club and Boot Camp helped me on the FCAT”.
That’s powerful.
What’s also moving is watching a group of girls scream and giggle as they try to separate praying mantis nymphs. As classes of students watched the ootheca (mantis egg cases) hatch and molt, they were mesmerized. As they discovered insects are not so scary, I could see their compassion building.
These students now catch random insects in our school and release them. They want to help pick up litter around the campus. Our students care. These are the students I want thriving in our community and making our world a better place to live.
We grew 11 points this year in science alone (our students grew in multiple subject areas and we’re a B school after years of being a C!). I couldn’t have done that without the support of the referendum. I have more time and resources. We can do so much more with your help.
I don’t want to lose time with my students and resort to demonstrations. Please join me on Nov. 8 and vote yes for the Charlotte County School referendum!
Nicole Clark is a STEM teacher in Charlotte County schools.
