Nicole Clark
Nicole Clark

Not many people enjoy opening their tax bill. In fact, I don’t know any of my family and friends who pump their fists in the air and cheer when they receive their bill. Now more than ever, I know it’s even more taxing (pun intended). Inflation is high. Why not vote down the Charlotte County Schools referendum and save some money?

Saving money. Great idea. However, doing so cuts my STEM budget. Since the referendum, I’ve received iPads, paid science apps, a 3D printer, and materials for 3D printing. I have a garden tower I’m going to use this year and Sphero robots!!!


Nicole Clark is a STEM teacher in Charlotte County schools.

