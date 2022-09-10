The summer has flown by and the 16,000 Charlotte County Public School students had a successful start to the 2022-23 school year. Most importantly, our students and staff had a safe start to the new school year.

Throughout the summer, school staff and law enforcement planned, worked, and trained on safety protocols that have become embedded in the culture of the school system. With the support of the community, referendum dollars were available to allow the funding for such a high level of school security.


Michael Desjardins is assistant superintendent of School Support for Charlotte County.

