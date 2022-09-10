The summer has flown by and the 16,000 Charlotte County Public School students had a successful start to the 2022-23 school year. Most importantly, our students and staff had a safe start to the new school year.
Throughout the summer, school staff and law enforcement planned, worked, and trained on safety protocols that have become embedded in the culture of the school system. With the support of the community, referendum dollars were available to allow the funding for such a high level of school security.
In the middle of May, I wrote my last article to The Daily Sun detailing many of the safety initiatives that have been undertaken since the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. As I was writing the article, the Buffalo Supermarket Shooting had just happened on May 14th. Only 10 days later, unspeakable events unfolded at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
It goes without saying that the passage of the 2018 referendum has unequivocally provided funding that has allowed the school district to have flexibility in security decision making that enhances student safety. In particular, the school district recently added school security monitors to all elementary schools for the start of the 2022/23 school year. These individuals are the “eyes” of school security as they are constantly monitoring the school perimeter and work in conjunction with the School Resource Officer to respond immediately to internal and external threats.
It is important to note that referendum tax dollars have also provided much needed funding that has allowed for:
• an increase in mental health staffing (school psychologists, school counselors, and social workers);
• outside contracting for direct mental health services;
• additional dean of student positions;
• student identification cards at the secondary level;
• additional school security monitors at every school; and
• an increase in the number of school resource officers.
My The Daily Sun article back in May stated, “the blend of additional security personnel and mental health staff is allowing for proactive measures in keeping our students, staff, and community members safe.” These two groups work hand in hand to ensure that information is being appropriately shared to keep every student and staff member safe. Without the support of the community, staffing levels for these groups would be inadequate to undertake this important safety initiative.
As a former graduate of Charlotte County Public Schools, employee of the school system, and parent of two children who graduated from CCPS, I am truly proud of the support the community continues to provide to keep kids safe. On behalf of the students and employees of the Charlotte County Public Schools, thank you for your continued support.
Michael Desjardins is assistant superintendent of School Support for Charlotte County.
