Harvey
Harvey, Ellen

Your tax referendum dollars help support all Charlotte County Schools music, art, and theater programs along with professional performances in the schools and at CPAC, our professional theater in Punta Gorda.

Arts teachers are part of the general school budget as teacher allocations, but the referendum is a huge help in supporting students with access to programing and supplies. Because of your “Yes for Success” vote, our children are able to use instruments without sharing, attend a children’s ballet and experience an opera.

Ellen Harvey is a curriculum specialist with Charlotte County School District.

