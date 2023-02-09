Development is on the table again in Punta Gorda. We can’t stop it, but we can manage it.
Issues such as parking, height, density, and traffic are all on the table. We’d love to see more retail in our downtown to give it a shot in the arm. Retail is coming but not necessarily downtown.
Fishermen’s Village, long a good partner and economic engine for this town, has a sweeping proposal with much food for thought. It’s nice looking, with lots of retail proposed, but there will be concerns about traffic and density. City Council recently gave them a continuance until April for the proposal they are presenting. The delay will give them time to think further about their submission.
City parks should be maintained for the public good. The Fishermen’s Village proposal includes the purchase of a piece of waterfront park and the adjoining harbor walk. We urge them to reconsider this part of their proposal.
The city will soon publish Land Development Regulations, (LDRs), probably by the fall.
These regulations, which will be form based codes, will determine what can and cannot be built for a long time. Meanwhile developers wanting to get started before that time are filing under what is called planned development. This allows them more flexibility under the current code. Once the new form-based codes are in place, there will be architectural guidelines for each neighborhood.
We were pleased to support the city in getting citizen input into the development of these codes. We would therefore like it if any developments proposed before they are adopted conform to the spirit of the new regulations.
This past week at our Annual Community Meeting, a capacity audience had the opportunity to hear from Sunseeker President/COO, Micah Richins about the future of the resort over the bridge. One can anticipate interactions between Sunseeker, Fishermen’s Village and the Sheraton 4 Points down the road. After repeated questioning from the audience, Richins pledged that as long as the current Sunseeker owners are in place, there will not be a casino on the property. The renderings of the proposed resort were most impressive.
Other issues under discussion right now are the development in the Jones Loop area and its impact on our city and particularly its size. Proposed roadway changes that FDOT is working on for U.S. 41 South are also in the works. They were here last week as well to hear citizen opinions. Meanwhile, city leaders have their own post-Ian considerations such as what to do with the badly damaged Bayfront Center.
We are fortunate to have good leadership in our community at this critical moment in time. Change is coming, and our leaders will have their hands full managing it.
The Annual Community Meeting also gave us a chance to thank and congratulate the Charlotte Community Foundation for its rapid and excellent disaster response. As a founding partner of COAD, Communities Active After a Disaster, we were privileged to assist CCF in getting their Volunteer Resource Center up and running very quickly and assisting the many non-profit organizations helping victims.
We plan to welcome guests at our next mixer at the Burg’r Barn on Feb. 16. TEAM’s upcoming events include Pedal and Play in Paradise, our popular bicycle event on March 25. Our 18th Annual Golf Scramble at St. Andrews South Golf Club on April 8 is coming up as well and is always sold out.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.