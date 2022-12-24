The Christmas and New Year’s holidays are a time of celebration and reflection. I wish you and your loved ones health, happiness and a deserving respite from the hard work we’ve all been doing to recover from the damage caused by Hurricane Ian.

I am so proud of the efforts of my colleagues from all departments, many of whom were working to restore services and reopen facilities even as they were repairing their own homes and navigating FEMA and insurance claims.


Readers may reach County Administrator Hector Flores at Hector.Flores@Charlotte

CountyFL.gov.

