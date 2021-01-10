We all know unnecessary and burdensome regulations are job killers, and it has been good to see some leaders working in Congress and the Legislature to eliminate two national regulations for every one enacted. Policymakers need to also pay attention to another form of regulation: regulation by litigation.
This occurs when, because of a lawsuit, people or organizations are forced to change behavior — even though there’s no law, rule or statute requiring it. There is a proper role for good regulations that protect the public, but our system of checks and balances breaks down when lawsuits create regulation. Courts are designed to be forums for resolving disputes not to weigh public policy and impose rules. That’s the job of legislatures and agencies.
Consider so-called “slack-fill” lawsuits that target packaging. “Slack-fill” refers to the space inside a package not occupied by the product. For example, when you open a new bottle of ibuprofen, the bottle isn’t full to the brim. These type of lawsuits seek monetary judgements from manufacturers because they don’t use smaller packages.
Current regulations prohibit “deceptive” packaging, but no one is deceived by a bottle of ibuprofen that’s clearly labeled to contain “30 tablets” — even if there’s room for more. Other lawsuits concern packaging of pasta, lip balm, sports drinks, candies, and so on.
Some plaintiffs’ lawyers justify these frivolous lawsuits as acts of a “private attorney general. “This noble-sounding catchphrase implies there’s a serious legal right at stake for the benefit of the public. But I believe they are just opportunistic settlement searches by law firms.
This action drives up costs of goods and services for everyone and makes it harder on small business. The legislature is flirting with action to address these types of lawsuits, and I say it is about time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.