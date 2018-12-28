Punta Gorda is such a special community in that it has embodied the “golden rule” from its inception. The culture of Punta Gorda has always been to love your neighbor as yourself. It has concerned me, that in recent years, a less empathetic attitude towards our neighbors has appeared in our community.
During Sunday’s special meeting, it may have been youthful folly to have used theatrical language to advocate on behalf of the interests of our city residents, but I felt that it was necessary to empathize how non-concerned we, as a council, were towards the rights of homeowners to enjoy of the sanctity of their homes.
Except for our newest member, the entire City Council has received documentation attesting to the health effects, harassment, inability for residents to sell their homes as a result of the city allowing pickleball to played for 365 days a year, seven days a week, 12 hours a day in a residential neighborhood. The documents that we were provided included a CD recording of the sound of play that can be heard inside of a resident’s home from morning until late evening.
Homeowners who live near Gilchrist Park love the park. In fact, it was the mothers from the neighborhood who raised funds to pay the for the new playground at the park. What they do not love is that there has been no concern for their quality of life. City Regulation 16 concerning parks, makes a commitment to homeowners. “Preventing … disturbances of the use and enjoyment of city parks by others, and disturbances of the peaceful and quiet use and enjoyment of nearby residential uses by their occupants.”
Once the City Council became aware of the hardship that homeowners endured due to the sound of play, council should have acted to mitigate this situation, yet it did not. I asked some of these affected homeowners if they could be patient with the council and wait until we were certain that Pickleplex would be built, so that there would be additional options for pickleballers in Punta Gorda in addition to South County Park. Last month, the permits were approved for construction of Pickleplex, and it is expected to open in less than two months.
In the spirit of the holidays, the day before Wednesday’s meeting, a family asked if I could ask my fellow council members if they could be allowed to enjoy their Dec. 24 and 25 and have a holiday meal in their house with their family in peace for the first time in years. I brought this up in council member comments, and we voted to grant this temporary break, 4-1.
It has been normal practice with the City Council to use council member comments for minor issues, such changing a council meeting day or temporary park closures. This is why I was advised to bring this request up during council member comments.
To be clear, I am true supporter of the expansion of pickleball play in our community. In fact, I have worked hard with the Pickleplex board, city and county to help secure funding to build the Pickleplex at FSW. What I am not in support of is homeowners having to suffer in their homes on a daily basis when the council has been aware of their plight for quite some time, and to have their request for temporary relief in the spirit of the holidays to be treated as unreasonable.
One homeowner, upon hearing that one of my fellow council members who voted for the temporary break called an emergency meeting to reverse the vote to allow neighborhood families the right to enjoy a peaceful holiday for the first time in years, asked me, “If council acts against the interest of homeowners, fully aware of the loss of their quality of life, the decrease of their property values and lack of the saleability of their homes as a result of council’s inaction, what hope do we have in having a voice during the finalization of the master plan?”
It is for this reason that I felt the desperate need, however possible, to advocate for the rights of homeowners to the council, as to interrupt this trend of an uncaring attitude towards the interests of homeowners that the City Council is appearing to embody.
I am satisfied with the results of Sunday’s meeting, because for the first time in many years these homeowners are able to enjoy a quiet holiday with their families inside of their homes, and the council has finally deemed it important to address the noise issue at Gilchrist Park after years of inaction.
I began the meeting not feeling good about the how the golden rule was being applied by the City Council to our neighbors, and by its conclusion, I came to feel that there is hope that we as a council can return to leadership guided by empathy, love and compassion for our fellow citizens.
Jaha Cummings is a Punta Gorda City Council member and fifth-generation Punta Gorda resident.
