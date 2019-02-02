Democrats nationally are pursuing an extremist and deeply immoral agenda of legalizing and applauding abortions up until the very second of birth ... and afterward. Sadly, this is not hyperbole. This is their own testimony and words and happening rapidly enough that it gives every appearance of quickly becoming mainstream Democrat thinking, at least among politicians.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law the legalization of abortion after the unborn child is viable outside the womb (so a fully developed child) so long as the abortionist profiting on the procedure makes a “reasonable and good-faith judgment” that ending the baby’s life will protect the mother’s health.
Health, as defined by the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Doe v. Bolton, a companion ruling to Roe v. Wade, include: “... all factors — physical, emotional, psychological, familial and the woman’s age — relevant to the well-being of the patient. All these factors may relate to health.”
So, basically abortion on demand until the very moment of birth. Infamously, the New York legislature broke into applause at this.
In Virginia, Democratic state legislator Kathy Tran has introduced legislation that would make abortion legal even at term and in the middle of birth. In a viral video under questioning by a Republican legislature, she admitted that the woman could be dilated and actually delivering and the baby could still be “aborted.” The correct word is “murdered.” This cannot be morally sugar-coated.
If it’s possible to be worse, Virginia’s Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam supports that legislation, saying on a radio interview that such very-late term abortions would only be in cases where the nearly born child was severely deformed or unviable and that in such cases parents should be able to withhold medical care if the infants are fully delivered. This means let a deformed baby die on the table.
Northam said of the last minute abortions: “If a mother is in labor ... the infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and mother.”
In Rhode Island, Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo proudly promised to sign legislation that mirrors these in New York and Virginia.
Florida stands in stark contrast to this culture of death. Florida values represent a culture of life, compassion and defense of the innocent.
That’s why I introduced the “Florida Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act” in the Florida Legislature. This bill would ban abortions that are 20 weeks after fertilization because of the overwhelming scientific evidence that the unborn child feels pain as a born child does, including physical and emotional distress, and recoils from it like all of humanity.
The science is crystal clear: Unborn children over 20 weeks in the womb feel pain. Doctors know this and their actions speak louder than any politician’s words. What are those actions? Anesthesia is routinely administered when surgery is performed on unborn children. There’s only one reason physicians do that: to spare the unborn baby of pain. Given that, which is based on the growing body of scientific evidence, imagine the pain and terror that a baby in the womb goes through being poisoned or dismembered prior to death.
It’s barbaric.
New York Democrats may applaud such barbarism. Florida Republicans mourn for the horrible end to a life only barely started.
Late-term abortion is an assault on the basic human decency toward other humans. It is creating in New York, Rhode Island, Virginia and elsewhere a culture of death. Ironically, murderers and child rapists have more protections on their lives in places like New York with no death sentence than an innocent unborn child.
The New York law also holds that that an attack on a pregnant woman in which her baby dies is only an assault on the woman — as if they baby does not exist. This ultimate dehumanizing of the most innocent in our society may be New York values, but they are not Florida values. They may be becoming mainstream Democratic values. They will never be Republican values or values of Floridians of good conscience.
Further, we assert that the state of Florida has a compelling interest in protecting the lives of unborn children from the moment science and its practical application by the medical community tells us they can began to feel pain and the terror associated with it.
We will always fight to protect innocent children from the predations of the abortion industry and those politicians supporting and benefiting from it.
State Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, represents southern Sarasota County and most of Charlotte County. He also was recently elected chairman of Republican Party of Florida and is a past chairman of the Florida Right to Life PAC.
