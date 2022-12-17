Hurricane Ian: a near-Category 5 hurricane that devastated Southwest Florida and made direct landfall impacting Charlotte County with hurricane force winds for several hours. On Sept. 29, we emerged from our homes, shelters, and emergency positions not knowing what to expect to encounter.
Charlotte County Facilities Management stood ready to respond within hours of the storm passing. The department performed initial damage assessments on more than 100 structures and sites in eight days.
In the weeks to follow, Facilities Management would compile damage data, initiate response for stabilizing critical facilities to mitigate damages and stabilize them for occupancy. Working with the county’s insurance contractor, several contracted vendors, local construction management firms and all other county departments we continued the process of stabilization until the phase was complete within 30 days post storm.
The assessment reports found more than 320 insured damage claims to buildings and property and more than a dozen to non-insured assets across the county so far. Insurance adjusters visited all insured locations; those reports continue to come in, helping to identify a comprehensive list of damages to each asset. The team is currently building project scopes and making the initial repairs to priority facilities throughout the county.
While the road to full recovery is long and arduous, we continue to focus on the success stories. Stories that provide a testament to the dedication in planning, commitment, and vision that is passed down from the County Commission to Charlotte County administration and supported throughout the county departments. That commitment to quality of life and infrastructure produced shining examples of our resiliency and sustainability.
Through the efforts of managing the county capital needs program, most county facilities suffered minor damages. The evolution in building codes and the commitment to replacing aging infrastructure were also key performance measures to the outcomes of the effort put in by all departments in Charlotte County and the value placed on quality of life by management and the citizens.
With most of the county facilities suffering minimal damage, we were not without a few potential total losses or critically damaged structures. Those facilities remain a priority to provide the most accurate and detailed data reports to make the best decision in moving forward. Our economy was already facing some challenges with material availability and delivery as well as a difficult labor market prior to the storm. Post-storm conditions show that to be a continuing challenge. Strategy to overcome those challenges remains a key performance indicator in recovery.
I have never had the privilege to witness a community, a municipal organization and a state support system come together so quickly and with so much selfless dedication to each other on such a massive scale. It has been breathtaking watching and contributing to the efforts to get our county and its citizens back on their feet.
I am truly honored and blessed to live here and be part of such a wonderful community. I am thankful for my team here in Facilities Management, without them we would have never come this far this quickly. Their efforts and dedication are my success story and will continue to be throughout the recovery.
Even though we have examples of strong resiliency and strategic sustainability, I won’t forget those who have suffered loss and continue to struggle with that loss every day. My heart and my prayers go out to them and their families.
