In a proactive measure to free up inpatient bed capacity for potential COVID-19 patients and ensure that our caregivers and hospitals are in a position to provide safe, effective, and compassionate care to our patients, HCA Healthcare West Florida Division hospitals, including Fawcett Memorial Hospital and Englewood Community Hospital, delayed certain deferrable inpatient and outpatient procedures, effective July 11. Our hospitals are working with surgeons and value their clinical judgement to identify appropriate patients for postponement of elective surgeries and procedures.
While we continue to have available beds for patients, Fawcett Memorial Hospital and Englewood Community Hospital are experiencing higher than normal censuses. With the continued growth in the number of COVID-19 positive members in the community, we anticipate the need for inpatient services to increase over the next several weeks. Postponement of certain elective surgeries and procedures was a pro-active step and part of our plan to free up beds, in preparation for an anticipated increase in sick patients.
The decision to restrict elective surgeries at our hospitals is a not an easy one, however, we must always put the safety of our community at the forefront. Fawcett Memorial Hospital and Englewood Community Hospital are treating a low number of COVID-19 patients relative to other hospitals in the state of Florida, but in the last several weeks the community has experienced a significant increase in new COVID-19 cases. Again, we need to ensure that our caregivers and hospitals are in a position to provide safe, effective, and compassionate care to our patients.
Fawcett Memorial Hospital and Englewood Community Hospital continue to be safe for patients. Our ERs are open and safe 24/7, for anyone experiencing pain or a medical emergency. In fact, due to our diligent safety practices, our hospitals offer a safer environment than most public spaces. These safety practices include strict adherence to policies and procedures involving screening, social distancing, universal masking, hand hygiene, and appropriate use of personal protective equipment (PPE).
We will continue to monitor the community trend and make adjustments as necessary. Our community should not hesitate to seek care if they have a medical need. Our hospitals are open, extremely safe, and ready to care for all patients.
