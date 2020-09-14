The new Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant has been providing Punta Gorda water utility customers with blended water from Shell Creek for approximately two months now. One of the benefits of the RO plant is a reduction in hardness levels, but the RO plant provides several multi-faceted primary benefits other than just hardness levels.
It allows the city to meet not only all primary but also secondary water quality standards of total dissolved solids (TDS) as stipulated by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
The RO plant provides the city with a totally redundant water supply for its customers — Shell Creek surface water and RO plant groundwater. If there is a problem with one of the supply sources — storm, contamination, etc., then the other source can provide the necessary supply until the problem can be rectified.
The RO plant serves as a regional benefit, because it can help supply water to the four counties making up the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Authority through an interconnect, and thereby enabling us to obtain 50% grant funding through the Southwest Florida Water Management District. That certainly impacted our customers in a positive manner.
Given a cost benefit analysis study from Carollo Engineers, the RO plant was rated as the most preferred approach as opposed to an offline reservoir.
The plant building was created at a size large enough to ultimately produce eight million gallons per day will, when coupled with the city’s Shell Creek surface water plant, be able to supply potable water to our utility service area at full build out. A very important factor in future planning.
In addition, and on a secondary basis through the blending of RO water with surface water at an acceptable TDS level, we may see a greater reduction in hardness delivered at the customer’s premises. However, that is going to be somewhat a matter of personal preference since softeners can treat water to a level of hardness we will not achieve.
Several weeks ago on July 24, (after just starting up the new RO plant in late June) hardness was at 188 parts per million, then 88 on Aug. 24. On, Sept. 3 hardness was at 86 ppm. Total dissolved solids on those same dates was 396, 210, and now is at 246. While the numbers fluctuate with prevailing conditions, staff will continue to optimize the system as we move forward.
The blending process was started in late June, and as such staff is working to get acclimated to the nuances of working with both plants, and analyzing the impact of blending levels on plant and distribution system operations. Optimum performance has yet to be finalized, but our goal is to provide the highest quality of water that we are reasonably able to generate for our customer base. You will continue to see more information in the updates provided by the city.
Howard Kunik is Punta Gorda city administrator.
