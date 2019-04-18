Rick Scott is a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, so it’s reasonable to assume Scott has some understanding about what makes the chief executive tick.
With that in mind, consider this statement from Florida’s former governor and current U.S. senator. He was talking to CNN on Sunday about Trump’s threat to release immigrants into so-called sanctuary cities.
“I don’t know whether it’s legal or illegal. I mean, maybe he’s just saying this to make everybody crazy. Make everybody talk about it on their shows,” Scott said.
What, this President saying something that will never happen just to get a rise out of people? Of course, he’s trying to make people crazy because that beats talking about separated families and a silly border wall.
Scott said on the same CNN show that there is a major problem at the border.
“I’ve been in the Senate for 90 days (and) we’re not securing our border. We’re not enforcing our laws,” he said.
All right, but how do President Twit’s half-cocked threats help solve the problem?
I’ll answer: It doesn’t.
The president and members of his party blame Democrats.
Democrats say the president is exaggerating the problem so he can build the wall he promised his almighty base. The President counters that Democrats want open borders and hate America. Democrats say the president’s plan is extreme, vile and a cynical hate-filled rant for votes. How does any of this help the country?
I’ll answer again: It doesn’t.
This is the point where most columns would include a couple of paragraphs calling on the president to tone it down and show some leadership.
(Pause for laughter).
We all know that it is not Trump’s style. After eight years of no-drama Barack Obama, we have what Jeb Bush correctly predicted would be the “chaos president.”
He lives to please his base and drive opponents crazy. Conventional negotiations and politics don’t work with this president. Even if he tried that route, he would revert into chaos as soon as Ann Coulter and Rush Limbaugh ripped him.
Trump said he wanted to be an unpredictable president, but he is anything but that. Whether that is enough to drive him from office in 2020, I guess we’ll find out. I wouldn’t bet on it at this point, no matter what the polls say.
Millions of Americans still don’t trust the government. Trump sits atop the government depth chart, but his supporters believe the other guys who don’t follow him are the problem.
So, sure. I think Rick Scott is absolutely right.
The threat to send migrants to sanctuary cities is empty and offered only for effect. That wouldn’t be presidential and probably is against the law, but we’re talking about it. And President Trump is laughing his backside off the whole time.
Joe Henderson has had a 45-year career in newspapers, including the last nearly 42 years at The Tampa Tribune, where he covered sports, politics and city government. The column moved on FloridaPolitics.com.
