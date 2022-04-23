There has been no shortage of rumors and incorrect information being shared on social media about issues going on in Punta Gorda.
Residents have expressed concerns, for example, that the project taking place in Gilchrist Park is to add additional pickleball courts. The current Harborwalk Phase II project is not for that purpose and is that not planned. It focuses on improving parking for park uses. The project constructs new on-street parking, parking lots, crosswalks, sidewalk connections, and patterned textured pavement to include pavement markings and landscape.
Some trees have been removed from the park for this project. Many of these trees were showing signs of decay and rot. The project includes planting additional trees, including two oak, four mahogany, 16 royal palms, and three sabal palms. This is in addition to the 55 trees added to the park during previous phases.
There has been criticism that the city waits until the seasonal residents leave to hold meetings. This is not the case. The city operates on an October to September fiscal year. Budget meetings begin in January and continue through the fiscal year-end. Just as the work of government does not stop in the other municipality while the resident is wintering, it does not stop in Punta Gorda while residents are away for the summer.
Another rumor of unknown origins involves the clock located near the property known as City Marketplace. The story goes that the city plans to replace the clock with a digital clock that scrolls messages and allows for advertising. There are no plans to replace the clock and absolutely no truth to this rumor.
There is no shortage of misinformation about live aboards at the Laishley Marina. I’ve heard everything from this being an attempt to get higher rents or to accommodate the wealthy, to the city kicking out live aboard vessels completely. The reality is that Laishley Marina was audited in preparation for our lease renewal with the state. The state found deficiencies.
We have two options: we can fix these deficiencies or close the marina. The state only allows a live aboard to stay in a marina operating from a Sovereign Submerged Land Lease for six months during at 12-month period. As a result, when live aboard boaters exceed the six-month period at the marina, they will need to comply with the state regulations. It is the law, and we must follow the rules.
As we advance, we have added specific clarifying language to ensure that anyone wishing to dock at a live aboard slip will know and understand the timeframe limitations in the use agreement before signing. All use requirements at the marina will continue to be enforced as stated in the use agreement.
I encourage residents to subscribe to our Weekly Highlight Updates athttps://www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/i-want-to-/advanced-components/misc-pages/enotification/e-notification-sign-up for up to date information or simply give the Office of the City Manager a call and staff will be happy to answer any questions.
