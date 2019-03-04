In our lives, being safe and secure can often be taken for granted. We’re lucky that way. Because when we don’t feel safe, when we don’t feel secure, these two things become a top priority, more important than anything else.
On Feb. 26, the Southwest Florida Water Management District issued Florida’s first-ever 50-year water use permit for public water supply to the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority. A permit provides permission to use a specific water resource for a specific purpose and time with certain conditions.
Please don’t yawn. It’s incredibly important.
That permit and the expanded water intake, treatment and storage facilities — an additional reservoir — are planned and will ensure that our hospitals and schools, our homes and businesses, the industries here and those that want to come can be sure that Charlotte, Desoto, Manatee and Sarasota counties have the water they need.
That permit supports the quality of our lives and economic prosperity.
It’s been a long time coming. The Southwest Florida Water Management District had to be assured that for the next 50 years, we’ll be the kind of stewards we have been for the last 25 years. We will.
We take water from the Peace River when flows are high; we treat it and store it for times when flows are not. The goal is to have enough water to serve member government communities while ensuring there are flows to Charlotte Harbor, the heart of economic vitality for Charlotte County.
This isn’t rocket science, it’s engineering and a little environmental science. And, it didn’t just happen. A lot of people have worked a long time to prepare our request for the permit. Dedicated people show up daily to operate the plant and the pumps that take, treat and move the water. And the Authority member governments have made a conscious decision to invest and work together to the benefit us all.
That’s a decision that’s been made over and over for the last 25 years — something, for certain, we’ll be doing for the next 50 years.
A lot of things will change over the next 50 years, but one thing we’ll be able to count on is our water supply. That’s safe and secure.
Alan Maio is a Sarasota County commissioner and the chairman of the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority.
