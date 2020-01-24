A recent bridge inspection has recommended repairs to the Sailfish bridge in Punta Gorda. Effective Jan. 29, for approximately 30 days, Sailfish bridge will be under construction to repair erosion damage under the bridge.
Sailfish Bridge is also known as the second bridge on Marion Avenue and is located between Gulfview Road and Maria Court.
Boat passage will be restricted Monday-Friday 7 a.m.- 6 p.m. Much of the work will be done by divers so it is imperative that boats be excluded from the area. Boats will be allowed to pass three times during the workday – 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. If any boats are waiting to pass at these times, the contractor will cease operations and allow boats to pass.
The contractor will be issuing weekly updates throughout the project to notify boaters should there be breaks in the work schedule where boats can pass more freely. The passage will be fully open weekdays from 6 p.m.-7 a.m. and all day and night on weekends. Vehicle traffic should not be affected.
If you have any questions, please contact Mark Gering, City Engineer at 941-575-5030 during the hours of 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.
The Burnt Store Isles (BSI) Undergrounding Committee held a community meeting Jan. 21 at the Burnt Store Presbyterian Church to present the results of an FPL electric undergrounding and all elements involved in the project. The cost assumptions were based on the 1,246 property accounts that were surveyed in the previous poll to fund the initial study.
The one-time prepayment estimate came in at $9,215.26 or an estimated $712.50 per year over 20 years. A straw poll will be conducted in March 2020 with results being presented to city council for project consideration in April or May. Complete project details can be accessed at http://www.bsia.net/bsi-underground-initiative.html.
Finally, I’d like to remind residents that there is an easy way to keep up to date with City of Punta Gorda communications. Just visit http://www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/i-want-to-/advanced-components/misc-pages/enotification/e-notification-sign-up. It is easy to sign up and you can opt out at any time.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda City Manager.
