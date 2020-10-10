Over the past months, and before officially beginning my role as city manager, I did extensive research to find out about our City of Punta Gorda. Of course, I learned that Punta Gorda has so much to offer residents and visitors.
Digging a little more into what has helped create this unique place and the funding mechanisms behind it, the 1% Local Option Sales Tax stood out as having a major impact on the community. While I was completely familiar with a variety of sales tax programs throughout the country and actually have seen the improvements they can facilitate, it was inspiring when I saw the results in person here in Punta Gorda.
From the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, to the Harborwalk, to the investments in Laishley and Gilchrist parks, and of course the public safety buildings including fire stations also housing EMS units, these highly visible additions add to the character of the city and quality of services provided.
I have heard from City Council and stakeholders how much time and analysis was again put in to determining the slate of projects for the 2021-2027 funding cycle to be voted on this November as a continuation of the 1% sales tax. This is not a new tax, but a continuation of the investment currently being made. The Punta Gorda projects that it will allow to continue focus on public safety, water quality, historic preservation and quality of life. Tier one projects total $14.7 million dollars and Tier two projects (funded if revenues exceed projections) total $5.3million.
The public safety projects include: an expansion of the public safety building to accommodate the growth and training area needs for the Punta Gorda Police and Punta Gorda Fire departments, Henry Street crosswalks and sidewalks, Americans with Disabilities Act improvements throughout the city, Cooper Street, Shreve Street and U.S. 17 Complete Street improvements, a traffic signal at Burnt Store Road and Home Depot, and Historic District infrastructure including street lighting, sidewalk and drainage improvements.
Water quality is enhanced through the Boca Grande drainage improvements. Historic preservation projects include: critical updates to the Historic City Hall building, Bayfront Activity Center rehabilitation, and historic building evaluation and improvements to the AC Freeman House. The quality of life projects create a campus environment on Henry Street for Hounds on Henry, History Park, Community Garden, Punta Gorda Charlotte Library and the soon to be relocated Peace River Wildlife Center. A complete description of each of the projects including funds allocated to each of these investments can be found on the city’s website at https://bit.ly/39dO1Iv, and of course feel free to reach out to my office at 941-575-3302 with any questions.
As I wrap up my first official week as your sole city manager, I have been provided the opportunity to meet many residents, business owners, and leaders that have further solidified in my mind that the community is well on its way to realizing its vision to continue to preserve our small-town character while promoting diversity, economic development and sustainability. My other great discovery this week was to not park your motorcycle on the inside of the garage where the condensation from the air handler can drip on it. Small things make a difference…
I’m sure there will be many more unique experiences that this area has to offer, and I look forward to sharing them with you.
Greg Murray is city manager of Punta Gorda.
