Sarasota County launched its Fats, Oils and Grease (FOG) Management program last year for unincorporated parts of the county to reduce sanitary sewer overflows, system maintenance costs and help improve local water quality.
The Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners approved this program in 2019 and implemented in 2020 to ensure that commercial grease removal devices are properly managed. When grease removal devices are not managed properly, those substances create obstructions in the wastewater system, cause overflows and endanger both the environment and public health.
To get the program up and running, a team was put in place to focus solely on this FOG initiative. They created a list of over 1,000 food establishments in the county’s public utility service area, permitted many grease haulers and conducted 855 field inspections.
It was during that time they focused on education, with the FOG outreach team spreading the message throughout the county public utility service area about the need for proper grease management. The team educated business owners on how items such as food scraps, dairy products, cooking oils and sauces can be easily stopped from entering the system, and how doing so helps prevent blockages and overflows.
County staff worked with local businesses to ensure they followed the program, which meant having their grease removal devices in place and serviced regularly. To help with that process the FOG outreach team also compiled a list of accessible resources including approved grease haulers.
Since then, data has shown the program is having an impact, keeping nearly three million gallons of grease out of the wastewater collection system.
As the program enters its second year, the FOG team reminds our restaurant community of a few best practices:
• Implement a training program to educate employees on how to deal with FOG and why.
• Post NO “GREASE” signs above sinks and on dishwashers to serve as a constant reminder for kitchen employees.
• Dry-wipe pots, pans and dishware prior to dishwashing to reduce the amount of material going to grease traps and interceptors.
• Capture accumulated oil when cleaning work stoves and ventilation/exhaust hoods and dispose of as solid waste.
• Recycle food and solid waste as an alternate means of disposal.
• Empty grease containers before they are full to avoid spilling.
• Use properly installed grease removal devices and have them serviced by an approved hauler.
• Remember the most common sources for FOG are meats, food scraps, baked goods, sauces, gravy, salad dressings, dairy products, fats, lard, cooking oil, shortening, butter and margarine.
We can all do our part to improve water quality and reduces overflows. While this program focuses on our restaurants, all of us can implement these best practices in our homes.
Homeowners are reminded that responsibility falls to everyone on the county’s utility system, not just commercial establishments that prepare and serve our food. Remember to “scrape it, contain it, trash it” to keep the grease out of the system.
As the FOG team continues with education and outreach this year, they continue to ask the community to remember these best practices. Water quality is of the utmost importance to our way of life here in Sarasota County and protecting that way of life starts with you. Doing so will help keep our utility infrastructure strong and our waterways safe.
For additional information call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit scgov.net.
Questions can also be sent to FOGprogram@scgov.net
