In 1989, Sarasota County voters first approved a penny sales tax for local community improvements, such as roads, schools, parks and fire stations. This “penny” will expire in 2024 unless a majority of Sarasota County citizens vote to maintain it.
In the last referendum, held in 2007, more than 66% of local voters chose to extend the penny. On Nov. 8, 2022, you will have the opportunity to vote on a referendum to extend it for an additional 15 years, from 2025 to 2039.
For more than three decades, revenue from the penny sales tax has enabled Sarasota County, the Sarasota County School Board, the cities of Sarasota, Venice, and North Port, and the Town of Longboat Key to improve public roads, sidewalks, schools, parks, libraries, and public safety assets (such as police and fire stations). Every dollar is spent right here in Sarasota County. For example, proceeds from the penny funded several new fire stations, the new William H. Jervey Venice Public Library, improvements to Blackburn Point Park, and the extension of Honore Avenue. Tourists and visitors contribute more than 20 cents of every dollar.
Our School Board, municipalities and county departments have begun to identify our community’s most critical infrastructure needs. Now, the Sarasota County Surtax Advisory Task Force is asking citizens to share their ideas for important projects and priorities in the unincorporated portions of the county. Essentially, we want to know what you think. This input will be considered by the Board of County Commissioners when they decide on the final list of projects to be submitted to voters for approval. Please consider attending one or more of the following public input workshops that will be hosted by the Task Force.
6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Shannon Staub Library; 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at Gulf Gate Library; 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Library; 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Fruitville Library and 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at William H. Jervey Jr. Library in Venice.
Find complete details, as well as the dates and locations of workshops hosted by the School Board and the municipalities, on the Calendar and Resources tab at sarasotacountysurtax.net. If you cannot attend in person or join one of the Zoom sessions, we invite you to complete a Citizens Input Form at sarasotacountysurtax.net.
Dan Bailey is chair of the Sarasota County Surtax Advisory Task Force.
