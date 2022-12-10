Hudson
I am honored by the trust and confidence placed in me to serve as chairman of the Sarasota Memorial Hospital Board of Directors for the coming year. I have said on many occasions that Sarasota Memorial Hospital is a community treasure.

Ever since 1921 when a group of citizens in Sarasota began fundraising for a hospital, SMH has grown from a 32-bed hospital that opened in 1925 to a hospital system with over 1,000 beds on two campuses with over 8,000 employees. Our hospital has been led by committed citizens elected from the populace who are charged with oversight responsibility of the hospital. We serve without compensation. I am proud to be a part of that tradition as we enter our 98th year of serving the healthcare needs of Sarasota County.


Tramm Hudson is chairman of Sarasota Memorial Hospital Board.

