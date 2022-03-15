I have had the great privilege of serving the citizens of Sarasota County as your elected Clerk of Court and County Comptroller for many years. Throughout my tenure, my office has diligently worked to meet the needs and expectations of our community while fulfilling our constitutional obligations.
It’s a role that has a tremendous reward for me, personally and professionally. This reward grows even more when I have an opportunity to help those in our community who need support to meet their financial obligations, such as paying outstanding court fees and fines.
Since 2015, clerk and comptrollers throughout Florida have participated in Operation Green Light. This reinstatement program helps customers with a suspended or revoked driver’s license pay overdue court obligations, including traffic tickets, while saving up to 30% in collection agency fees. State law requires the clerk and comptroller’s office to turn over unpaid tickets and outstanding court fees to outside collection agencies after they are 90 days late.
Unfortunately, many individuals don’t realize the severe consequences of not paying court fees, some of which can result in a suspended or revoked driver’s license. During Operation Green Light, the clerk and comptroller is authorized to waive these collection agency fees for anyone who pays their court obligations in full or signs up for an affordable and customized monthly payment plan. Our office will also help eligible customers to reinstate their suspended driver’s license. Getting your license back is a huge benefit, especially for those unable to drive to work and earn a paycheck.
For years, the Clerk and Comptroller’s office has worked to identify ways to remind those with outstanding traffic tickets, fees, and fines to comply with the law and fulfill their financial obligation to the community. Of course, the clerk doesn’t make the rules regarding what’s owed and when payments are due. We are, however, responsible for keeping a record of all fines and ensuring fees are paid in full on time. These outstanding obligations may cause a driver’s license to be suspended and/or add fees to be paid, and they become a real issue for our community. This problem can be partially remedied by taking part in Operation Green Light.
This year has been challenging for everyone, and with COVID and other constraints, money is tight. That said, my office provides numerous ways to pay traffic tickets, fees, and fines, including services in-person, online, and by mail. In addition, we accept checks, cash, money orders, or credit cards. For those customers unable to pay their obligations in total, there are several affordable payment plans to meet the needs of families trying to make ends meet. Customers still have to pay their outstanding obligations, however, collection agency fees are waived through meaningful initiatives such as Operation Green Light. In addition, the program may also help those who are eligible to reinstate their suspended driver’s license, get back to work, and get back on the road.
Operation Green Light occurs at two convenient locations in Sarasota County, including the R.L. Anderson Administration Center from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday in Venice and the Sarasota County Historic Courthouse from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. I encourage the public to visit our website at www.SarasotaClerk.com/operationgreenlight to learn more or call 941-861-7400 – Traffic and Fines division.
I am hopeful many people will take advantage of Operation Green Light this week to save money while they fulfill their financial obligations to our community.
