When three Sun readers contact me within 48 hours about the same scam, it gets my attention.
And it also should get yours.
That’s because anyone who has a computer is a potential target.
We’re talking about computer tech scams.
“These scams usually start with a phone call or a pop-up warning of a computer problem that gives a number to call,” warns the Federal Trade Commission. “People tell us the scammers often claim to be Microsoft or Apple.”
And this crime is exploding.
In 2019 the FBI reports tech support scam victims lost $54 million. That’s more than triple the figure just two years ago.
“Tech support scams prey on people’s fear and insecurity about technology to trick them into paying for repairs and services they do not need,” warns Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. “These fraudsters often contact seniors hoping their inexperience with technology will make them easy targets.”
In particular, people 60 and over are about five times more likely to report losing money to this scam than younger people, according to the FTC.
“These scammers convince people to hand over remote access to their computer and then make a big show of ’troubleshooting,’” explains the FTC. “They may open system folders or run scans that seem to show evidence of a problem. Then they ask for money for supposed repairs and things like bogus service contracts.”
That’s just what happened to two of the Sun readers. One paid $200 and the other $350 to “fix” their computers. The good news is they charged it. That allowed their credit card-issuing financial institutions to acknowledge the fraud and eventually reverse the charges.
Besides pop-up “security alerts” and cold calls, this scam also can occur when consumers initiate an online search for computer technical support and are drawn to the first phone number displayed in the results. But scammers — using targeted keywords — can pay to have their phony “customer support” numbers displayed towards the top of the search or in a banner ad.
Money isn’t the only thing people can lose on this scam.
“By allowing scammers remote access to their computer, scammers can steal sensitive information or install spyware — a form of malware that lets them quietly gather information,” cautions the FTC.
Or, they can “hijack” the computer, holding it inoperative until a ransom is paid.
The big takeaway here? Only give remote computer access to legitimate technical support providers with whom you initiate contact and know. That excludes anyone who first contacts you.
“You’d never let a stranger into your house,” warns the FTC. “Don’t let one into your computer.”
Understand, Microsoft or Apple can’t monitor your computer status. Specifically, Microsoft emphasizes it doesn’t make or send unsolicited calls or messages. Error and warning messages from Microsoft never include a phone number. And any communication with Microsoft has to be self-initiated.
If you paid for bogus tech services with a credit card, do what the Sun readers did and quickly contact the issuing credit card company to dispute the charge. However, the FTC warns if you later get a call from the tech company about a refund, it’s part two of the same scam. The crook is looking for access to your banking information to “process” it. Hang up!
Finally, were you a computer tech scam victim between March 2, 2015, and July 1, 2017? If so, there’s $7 million available in restitution as a result of action taken by the Florida Attorney General’s Office that shut down several companies operating them. Claims must be filed by July 15. For more information, visit FloridaAG Reimbursement.com or call 877-315-6101.
More information for consumers and businesses on how to spot and avoid tech support scams is available at www.ftc.gov/techsupportscams.
