I’m not a doctor and don’t play one on TV. But Jerome Adams is. And he’s the U.S. Surgeon General. Dr. Adams urges the public not to buy face masks, as they’re ineffective in preventing you from catching the coronavirus.
Yet that hasn’t prevented a run on their sales, leaving public supplies virtually nonexistent. It also hasn’t prevented scammers from capitalizing on high-demand products.
The Better Business Bureau says it’s received numerous reports about scam websites claiming to sell face masks online. The phony sellers take victims’ money and never deliver anything.
Meanwhile, the Federal Trade Commission and the Food and Drug Administration issued warning letters to seven sellers of unapproved and misbranded products, claiming they can treat or prevent the coronavirus. Products include teas, essential oils, and colloidal silver.
“Some cybercriminals clearly think that all their Christmases have come at once: an anxious population, vulnerable people at the highest risk, excessive demand for goods no longer in stock, and masses of disinformation sloshing around on social media,” explains security researchers at WeLiveSecurity.com. “All this equates to a massive opportunity to prey on people and attempt to defraud them while they are at their most susceptible.”
For example, the World Health Organization warns on its website (www.who.int) that criminals are impersonating the WHO, sending email messages with information about the COVID-19 emergency. The goal? Opening a malicious link or attachment. Beware: If there’s anything other than ‘who.int’ after the ‘@’ symbol, the sender isn’t from WHO.
The Identity Theft Resource Center cautions other fake email phishing scams include links to bogus websites with updated information on Coronavirus cases near you.
Specifically, the Florida Attorney General’s office reports a malicious website is displaying a map of COVID-19 cases mimicking a legitimate one from Johns Hopkins University.
“Once unwitting users click on the website, a program is activated that can access and steal sensitive user data. It is suspected that the website is being spread across the internet via infected email attachments and online advertisements.”
Computer security company Norton alerts that cybercriminals also have targeted employees’ workplace email accounts.
“One phishing email begins, ‘Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, [company name] is actively taking safety precautions by instituting a Communicable Disease Management Policy.’ If you click on the fake company policy, you’ll download malicious software.”
The takeaway? Don’t open any emails, apps, or Facebook links having to do with the Coronavirus.
The Federal Trade Commission is already warning of potential scams taking advantage of any direct federal payments to taxpayers.
“The government will not ask you to pay anything upfront to get this money. No fees. No charges. No nothing. The government will not call to ask for your Social Security number, bank account, or credit card number. Anyone who tells you they can get you the money now is a scammer.”
On March 10, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody activated the state’s price gouging hotline. Covered “essential commodities” include protective masks, sanitizing and disinfecting supplies, such as hand sanitizer, gel, wipes, cleaning supplies for surface cleaning, and all commercial cleaning supplies.
Violators are subject to civil penalties of $1,000 per violation and up to a total of $25,000 for multiple violations committed in a single 24-hour period. Within the first week, AG spokesperson Kylie Mason confirmed over 300 cases were reported.
“If we find potential price gouging, our office has a Rapid Response Team ready to immediately contact businesses to deter price gouging in real-time,” explains Mason. Report price gouging by calling 866-9NO-SCAM (966-7226) or online at MyFloridaLegal.com.
Finally, Medicare pays for the COVID-19 test. The Medicare Rights Center’s national helpline is available at 800-333-4114 for questions about Medicare, including those related to COVID-19. And remember, only provide your Medicare number to your medical providers.
Need more health-related information? Contact the Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 hotline at 866-779-6121 or email COVID-19@FLHealth.gov.
