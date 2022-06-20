As I near the conclusion of my term serving on the Sarasota County School Board, I want to highlight a piece of legislation that passed this session which contributes to the continued erosion of local control by school boards in Florida.
Imagine you are a middle manager of a widget company leading a sales team.
You are accountable for the sales results of your team, yet have no authority over the team. You don’t hire them; you can’t fire them and you don’t set their salary structure. Yet, if they do not perform, you will receive a poor evaluation.
That doesn’t sound like a job that too many of us would accept. Yet, that is exactly the job that has been given to local school districts by Senate Bill 758 which was recently signed into law.
SB 758 removes the local authority of school board members to approve charter schools in their district while still requiring them to be accountable for the results of those charter schools. School Districts will no longer be the sole authorizer for charter schools, but, when approved by this new process, will still be required to serve as sponsor.
This is accountability without authority. No other state has this. The middle manager of the widget company doesn’t have this. You probably don’t have this in your job.
In February 2022, the National Association of Charter School Authorizers, whose mission is to improve the quality of charter schools, made the following statement against SB 758:
“This goes against national best practice. By removing the discretion from local school districts to review charters, local district authorizers would then have little incentive to implement the principles and standards of authorizing, and we fear they would invest less in the process, leading to a decrease in district capacity and commitment. This is a bad idea since research shows that an authorizer’s commitment and capacity are essential to strong charter schools.” https://www.qualitycharters.org/2022/02/more-isnt-always-better-the-case-against-floridas-new-charter-commission-bill/
SB 758 also strikes the provision allowing local school boards the authority to terminate a charter contract for “good cause shown.” Examples of good cause included in the current State Board of Education model contract include – failure to implement a reading curriculum consistent with strategies grounded in scientifically based reading research, failure of the school to maintain minimum insurance, and criminal conviction of the governing board or management company.
I appreciate that state legislators are trying to remove local politics from impacting charter school applications, but I have concerns when my school district is being held accountable for results over which we have no control or authority. Every citizen should be concerned by the continued erosion of local authority of school boards. Elected School Boards must have governance overall public schools in their district to ensure that evidence‐based curriculum is implemented, and that state and local laws are followed. When that authority is removed, taxpayer funds are jeopardized, and student achievement will suffer.
Additionally, following the local approval process helps the applicant see opportunities for collaboration that could be overlooked things like additional student populations that may be served, participation in leadership trainings, or even transportation or food service opportunities.
Our School District is a model for working cooperatively with charter schools in our community. As a result, parents have the opportunity for a unique education model for their children. Charter schools succeed best when they collaborate with their local school district to ensure that every child receives a quality education.
Bypassing the local school district when approving charter schools jeopardizes the collaborative, positive relationship between charter schools and the local school district. This relationship is vital to ensure that all students in all public schools succeed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.