This year Small Business Saturday is Nov. 30. What is Small Business Saturday you ask? Small Business Saturday is held annually on the Saturday following Thanksgiving to piggy-back off the Black Friday shopping fever. In 2018, U.S. consumers reportedly spent an estimated $17.8 billion at restaurants and independent retailers on Small Business Saturday. Also, 96% of consumers who reported shopping on Small Business Saturday said the day makes them want to shop small all year. This day is embraced by independent merchants of all kinds including traditional brick and mortar retailers, service providers and e-commerce businesses.
Now is the time to plan so your business can take advantage of the national advertising of the program. You should have “Shop Small” signs throughout your business announcing Small Business Saturday. Visit www.americanexpress.com/us/small-business/shop-small and scroll down to the “Shop Small Studio.” Here you can create customized materials to let your customers know what makes your business unique and encourage your community to “Shop Small.”
It’s important to take advantage of special sales events like this to develop relationships and build business all year long. Here are some ideas to get you started;
Remind people about Small Business Saturday ahead of time. Use your social media accounts, newsletters, website and media ads to get the word out early. In your announcements tell them about the benefits of shopping small; If you spend $100 at a local business, $68 of those dollars will stay in the community compared to $43 for national and franchise businesses.
Use decorations, displays, music and holiday fragrances to create an atmosphere that folks will want to revisit again and again just to see what’s new.
Be specific with the “Shop Small” incentives you are offering. Maybe “Show up in our store and receive 15% off any regularly priced item.” How about a “free gift to the first 75 people who enter the shop that day”? Plan in-store events such as raffles, special rewards or coupons to be redeemed on future dates.
Invite local officials, authors, celebrities or winners of local contests to your business and create photo opportunities you can use for future promotions. They will be flattered and excited to drop by if you make them feel welcome and special.
Your ability to connect with customers and create more personalized experiences can help you stand out from your competitors. Nothing beats a good in-store experience. Train your staff to make certain your customer has an experience to remember.
Review your website as if you were a customer, ensure that all special promotions are prominently displayed and, if necessary, make certain your online payment process is working properly. Make sure your address and contact info is correct and displayed prominently on your website and on all of your social media profiles.
Your thinking should go beyond one day or one season of shopping. Gather what information you can from those who visit your business. Ask for an email address so you can share your newsletter of upcoming events. Even if all you get is their zip code, it will tell you where your customers are located.
Promote the “Shop Small” theme all year. There are over 32 million small businesses in the United States that are responsible for more than 50% of the U.S. GDP. Small Business is big in the U.S.
Let me know your thoughts at eddavis@scorevolunteer.org.
For more information on promoting your business and assistance working in or on your business, request a mentor from Port Charlotte SCORE at www.portcharlotte.score.org. Volunteers provide confidential business advice to meet the needs of both start-up and existing entrepreneurs at no cost. Learn how you can become a SCORE volunteer, contact Nils.Weibull@scorevolunteer.org. Follow us on Twitter; @charlottecscore.
