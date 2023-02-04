The Punta Gorda canal system suffered near catastrophic seawall failures due to Hurricane Ian. The staff has inspected and prioritized repairs in Burnt Store Isles (BSI) and Punta Gorda Isles (PGI) neighborhoods.

Projections are that three-quarters of a mile in BSI and over six-and-a-half miles in PGI suffered some seawall damage and affected approximately 582 parcels. These projections will vary upwards or downwards as the assessment process continues.


Readers may reach City Manager Greg Murray at citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com or by calling 941-575-3302.

