The Punta Gorda canal system suffered near catastrophic seawall failures due to Hurricane Ian. The staff has inspected and prioritized repairs in Burnt Store Isles (BSI) and Punta Gorda Isles (PGI) neighborhoods.
Projections are that three-quarters of a mile in BSI and over six-and-a-half miles in PGI suffered some seawall damage and affected approximately 582 parcels. These projections will vary upwards or downwards as the assessment process continues.
Mapping and an address list are available to enable resident tracking of your property, including visually inspected seawall and resident-reported failures. You may find your next-door neighbor’s seawall has failed, but your address is listed, or your next-door neighbor’s address is listed, but the failure extends to your home.
If you suspect a seawall failure and neither your address nor your neighbor’s address is on the list, please contact Public Works at 941-575-5050. Canal Maintenance staff will update maps every couple of days until all the failures have been captured. Residents can view this information and more at https://www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/services/canal-maintenance.
Several residents have inquired about their responsibilities and contractor responsibilities related to the seawall replacement. The seawall contractors will be responsible for removing the old seawall and anything in their way, including docks and davits, installing the new seawall, backfilling the area, and installing Floratam or Bahia sod. Residents are responsible for their docks, lifts, fences, irrigation, water lines, electrical, and any other owner improvements in the vicinity of the seawall. Seawall contractors can usually work around freestanding docks that are not damaged near the seawall. Residents with damaged docks and lifts are encouraged to contact a marine contractor to determine whether parts of your dock or lift can be secured and reused before the seawall contractor performs his work.
One challenge is that many boats will have to be relocated while construction takes place. Canal homeowners with open docks may wish to make their dock available to accommodate displaced boats. If you own a dock that you would like to make available, go to the Punta Gorda Boater’s Alliance website at www.boat2puntagorda.org and click on the Dock Match button.
This will take you to a form to register your dock and place it on the available docks list. Boat owners who need to relocate their boats may go to the same page on the website, where you will see a list of available docks with pertinent information (length, depth, etc.). You may contact the owner of the dock through the email listed.
All docks are subject to an agreed-upon fee (if any) by the dock owner. Those using rental docks may be asked to sign a liability waiver by the dock owner. This community service is intended to assist boat owners who find it necessary to relocate their vessels during the new sea wall installation. The Boater’s Alliance assumes no liability with this program, and we are grateful they are able to offer this option to our residents.
In comparison to the damage caused by Hurricane Ian, Hurricane Irma resulted in close to 11 miles of seawall damage, with contractors averaging 1,770 feet per month of replacement after the contractors were mobilized. During this process, staff put together a series of informational videos to help explain the various components of the seawall replacement process.
