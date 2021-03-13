It has been our “Winter of Discontent” to say the least and to think that we were allowed any semblance of normalcy without second guessing from every layer of government means you have been in a coma.
Those deemed “essential” went to work every day and did what they had to do to keep the water flowing, the food on the shelves, the mail delivered and on and on. This allowed us the luxury of living our lives without serious interruptions.
We received “orders” camouflaged as “suggestions” almost daily. We were told that wearing a mask would prevent the spread of the virus and if we kept our “social distancing” we would beat this thing.
As we now see the light at the end of the tunnel is not a train coming at us, but numbers that show we are fast approaching the beginning of the end, it is time to congratulate those who did the heavy lifting. Our healthcare workers are the true heroes where some paid the ultimate price as they were loyal to their oath.
We should be well past political posturing, but that like rising taxes will never go away. With that said, the county continued to do what has been done at a high level since the present commissioners have taken office, giving us what we continue to enjoy, doing it with less money and fewer staff. Truly remarkable.
We all know the local economy could be stronger, but the fact that more people than ever want to live in our part of paradise is a positive.
We have had our share of drama, what with the “idea” that if we leased the airport, the upfront money could be spent on projects allowing us to change our name to “Nirvana County.” This idea is not gone but still on hold. The 2022 Airport Authority elections could bring this back for a new look. What is certain ... Allegiant will be back better than ever and “Sunseeker” will be finished making Charlotte County a “destination” area, which is something we should all promote.
The schools have had their share of problems which seem to be somewhat unsolvable. The test scores will let us know how good or bad it has been.
The AirFrame and PowerPlant program at the airport run by the Charlotte Technical College is about to open and it is hoped that 100 students will take advantage of the program. As with everything we know, it will depend on the quality of the teaching and the determination of the student.
Our entertainment ... the restaurants and bars, the sporting events, the plays and concerts need to be fully opened before we can say this Covid debacle is at an end.
The president has said “we need to wear masks until 2022.” While many will follow orders, once we are all vaccinated it will be hard to keep us hidden behind what has been the most contentious order.
We have lost the Stone Crabs … however the Rays are back. Hopefully the fans will be there to cheer them on. It is time to fill the stadiums.
Speaking of masks, will everyone be able to recognize me, once the mask mandate is gone. The last thing I want to hear is, “You looked better with your mask on.”
One thing is certain we will be seeing statistics about our year of pain and privation for a few years. It will be second guessing, it will be 20/20 hindsight, movies, TV spectaculars ad infinitum. I am just wondering if I can survive the “experts.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.