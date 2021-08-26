Proponents of de-annexation/contraction from North Port have several concerns about the recent Daily Sun editorial, which we feel was biased in its coverage of the proposed de-annexation and referendum vote. We respect others’ opinions, but the suggestion that all North Port residents should have a vote on de-annexation is not responsible reporting since this is not legally viable.
The Florida statute on de-annexation/contraction defines those who would have the right to cast a vote on a referendum for de-annexation, and states, “only those registered voters in the area being considered for contraction may vote.” The only way this legislation may be changed is by revision of the statute which has been in place since 1869. Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll already has cited this statute in three prior rulings against developers’ challenges to de-annexation.
The developers of Wellen Park clearly will not stop development of any lands within the proposed de-annexation area. Per Daily Sun’s editorial, the Wellen Park downtown district is projected to be completed by the end of 2022, which coincides with the proposed November 2022 referendum vote. Any concerns about unfinished construction by developers due to de-annexation are without merit.
The law pertaining to de-annexation provides for a transition period during which agreements between North Port and the developers can be transferred to Sarasota County. Developers already are working on similar agreements with Sarasota County for 4,600 acres in Wellen Park that are not in North Port but are in unincorporated Sarasota County. The developers’ expressed concerns about threats to their current agreements with North Port, further demonstrate that their only concern is about making money.
In your editorial as well as your article about the upcoming court hearing on the referendum petition, you never mention the sworn affidavit from Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman, which challenges several false and misleading statements in North Port’s feasibility study on de-annexation. This is a disservice to your readers and speaks volumes about the validity of the entire report on which North Port commissioners chose to base their decision against de-annexation.
Your editorial referenced, “there are entitlements that have been negotiated with the city …” This comment suggests that North Port has capital investments in the development of the area proposed for contraction. Nothing is further from the truth. North Port has not invested a single dollar in capital improvements for the contested area. All improvements have been paid for by the residents seeking de-annexation, either through CDDs or the impact fees on new homes, which are reimbursed to the developer. The new fire station under construction, the wastewater treatment plant, roads within West Villages communities, police cars, etc. are paid for by West Villages residents…not North Port!
Florida state law requires that after de-annexation is approved, all debts and assets will be assumed by Sarasota County. Since North Port has no debts associated with the development of West Villages, all assets including the new safety building that the city received at no cost prior to de-annexation, would be transferred to Sarasota County.
