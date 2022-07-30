The City of Punta Gorda’s staff and elected officials take pride in providing attention and timely communications with residents and visitors.
For example, in June, the City Manager’s Office answered 81 resident inquiries to city staff or City Council. A sampling of the topics addressed included sandbags, overgrown lawns, speeding, permits, drainage, algae, and derelict vessels. This list does not include the many inquiries City Council members answer independently without staff assistance.
The city also publishes several resources to provide information to residents. The city website is a comprehensive resource with information regarding every city department. Access this robust tool at www.cityofpuntagordfl.com. The search box at the top of the website allows for easy information accessibility. The city also publishes a local printed guide to Punta Gorda services entitled Welcome to Punta Gorda Life. Residents can find the brochure at local businesses, City Hall, the Punta Gorda Airport, and by request by calling 941-575-3394.
Finally, Punta Gorda Developments is a quarterly newsletter update of commercial and multifamily developments. If you would like to receive these updates, call the City Manager’s Office and provide your email to one of our staff members.
As a consistent source of information about the city, the City Manager’s Office each Friday creates and publishes a Weekly Highlights Report. This report conveys significant interest items or projects underway by the city departments and items of interest throughout the preceding week. To receive the information, sign up for Enotificiations athttps://bit.ly/3gZnDHB. In addition, the Action Register lists ongoing tasks or projects, with target dates for completion and comments that provide a progress report. It is published on the city website every Thursday. Additionally, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram frequently share information and pictures that capture the beauty of Punta Gorda.
If you prefer to communicate via text, the City of Punta Gorda also has this capability. The service is called Text My Gov, and it uses a mobile phone’s regular text messaging service to quickly find links, documents, or text that answer their questions. No app download is needed. It allows our residents and visitors to report code violations or report issues with city infrastructure 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
A picture can also be submitted when reporting a problem or violation, and the service sends the information immediately to city staff to resolve the issue. To use the service, text “hi” to 941-347-0747. In addition, answers to common questions are available 24/7 through website searches and preprogrammed responses.
Don’t have an immediate answer? The question will go to a designated mailbox to ensure you get a timely response. Text My Gov system has logged 3,670 messages since launching this service in early 2021.
Emergency notifications are increasingly crucial as we reach the height of hurricane season. If you haven’t signed up already for emergency notifications, I encourage you to take advantage of this free service, Alert Punta Gorda. The service provides emergency and weather information to those who have registered. To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/2U9HYOm.
