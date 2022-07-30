The City of Punta Gorda’s staff and elected officials take pride in providing attention and timely communications with residents and visitors.

For example, in June, the City Manager’s Office answered 81 resident inquiries to city staff or City Council. A sampling of the topics addressed included sandbags, overgrown lawns, speeding, permits, drainage, algae, and derelict vessels. This list does not include the many inquiries City Council members answer independently without staff assistance.


Readers may reach City Manager Greg Murray at citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com or by calling 941-575-3302.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments