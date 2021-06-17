I am a retired grandfather who now lives in Florida. I have been an attorney for approximately 40 years. I was in the computer field for nearly 60 years where many of my computer titles and certifications include the word: Expert.
On March 5, 2017, my 20-year-old granddaughter, Caroline, and another University of Florida student, Nicole, who was from Germany, were killed by a now convicted defendant who was 22 years old. On June 4, 2021, I attended in court the defendant’s plea of guilty and his sentencing.
This defendant, according to evidence presented in court, was doing 117 miles per hour when he slammed into my granddaughter’s car that was stopped along with two other cars in front of them at a stop sign in Okeechobee County. Digital evidence was shown that my granddaughter’s car went from being stopped to 62 miles per hour in 1 millisecond — the time it takes to blink your eye. Her car then went from 62 mph to 30 mph in 2 more milliseconds as the result of her car hitting the car in front of her car. This tragedy for these two young girls as a result of being crushed at the speed of 117 mph was not survivable.
There was no evidence of braking done by the defendant. The defendant admitted that he was high on drugs. At sentencing, the defendant was given a sentence of about 30 years of incarceration. This sentence provided a small measure of justice but no relief from the grief and sorrow of my family or the other family in Germany. According to previous Florida court opinions, the purpose of sentencing is to punish the defendant. I agree with these opinions, but we demand more than that.
This horrific tragedy happened for two reasons: the defendant was high on drugs and his car was doing 117 mph. I know that it would be difficult if not impossible to prevent every single person of 22 years of age from getting high on drugs. As to the issue of the car doing 117 mph, I know from my computer knowledge that it is very possible and relatively inexpensive for car computers to restrict speed such as it already does with “adaptive cruise control.” As the judge commented in this case, he did not realize a Nissan could do 117 mph. It begs the question as to why any new car sold to the public, that is now digitally controlled, should be allowed to operate at 117 mph.
There are some that will argue they have a right to drive at any speed, but as the law recognizes, driving is not a right but rather it is a privilege. Much more important than the selfish desire to drive at any speed is the right of the victims to remain alive.
My belief is that a proactive solution to prevent this kind of tragedy would be to limit all new car speed to a maximum of 85 mph. There is no posted legal speed limit that I am aware of that exceeds 85 mph.
This mandated controlled car speed limit of 85 mph could be done by government fiat as it has been done with all other mandated safety features. An argument can be made that in order to avoid an accident, one needs to accelerate beyond 85 mph. However, a car’s computer could easily be programmed to allow a limited time period of exception to accommodate any exigent circumstances.
If this safety feature of limiting the speed of the defendant’s car had been built-in, my young granddaughter, Caroline, and her young German passenger, Nicole, might still be alive. If this safety feature were to be mandated in all new cars, lives would be saved and many victim’s families would not have to suffer “the worst day of their lives.”
