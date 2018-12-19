The 2019 Show Us Your Charlotte calendar is now available. Congratulations to Lauria Gaines Sherri Hazelwood, Sue Killion, Paige Moyer, Ken Corregan, Linda Geisler, Cynthia Steneri, Lynn DiRosa, Carolyn Valentine, Sonia Dickerson, Marlene Kyle, Cindy Wagner-Gullen and Regina Grady. The winners’ photographs were chosen from more than 420 entries submitted by county residents and visitors. The winners will be recognized by the County Commission at an upcoming meeting.
Calendars are available for free while supplies last at the Charlotte County Administration Center, the Port Charlotte Public Library, Mid-County Regional Library, Englewood-Charlotte Public Library, Punta Gorda Library, the Englewood, Charlotte County and Punta Gorda chambers of commerce, East Port Environmental Campus, Harold Avenue Recreation Center, South County Regional Park Recreation Center and West County Annex.
Utility donations
The Charlotte County Utilities Department has had an active fundraising year. In August, staff participated in the Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids Project, donating over 80 pairs of shoes. In October, they raised more than $800 for the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation. In November, a Fall Food Drive collected $240 and three boxes of non-perishable food for the Human Services Department Food Pantry. Employees this month are participating in an Angel Tree and Animal Tree, which are on display in the lobby of the East Port Environmental Campus. Donations to the Angel Tree will go to Charlotte County families in need. Donations to the Animal Tree will benefit the Animal Welfare League and the Peace River Wildlife Center.
Thank you to my colleagues in the Utilities Department for their generosity and community spirit.
Pickleball tournament
The Amateur Athletic Union held its 2018 National Outdoor Pickleball Championships at Charlotte High School. The inaugural event attracted more than 150 athletes. Charlotte County worked for more than a year to land the event. Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau staff met with a representative from AAU Pickleball during the annual Travel, Events and Management in Sports Conference in 2017.
The bureau assisted with planning and coordinating the championship, including onsite operations. The Pickleplex of Punta Gorda committee was involved in planning and executing the event and some of its members competed. The championships will return to Charlotte County next year and will be held at the new Pickleplex of Punta Gorda at Florida South Western State College, which broke ground Dec. 6.
Utility tours
The Utilities Department is offering tours to give citizens a behind-the-scenes look at water and wastewater treatment and reclamation services.
Visitors will learn about the water reclamation process, observe treatment plant operators in action and learn about the transport, processing and disposal of biosolids. Attendees visiting the Burnt Store facility will be able to view the operations of both a water treatment plant (reverse osmosis) as well as a water reclamation facility.
Tours of the West Port Water Reclamation Facility, Burnt Store Water Treatment and Reclamation Facility and the Rotonda Water Treatment Facility are available beginning Jan. 15. For tour times and reservations, contact Caroline Wannall at Caroline.Wannall@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or 941-764-4304.
Ray Sandrock is the Charlotte County administrator. His column appears Wednesdays. Readers may reach him at Raymond.Sandrock@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
