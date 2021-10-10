Charlotte County communicates with its residents and stakeholders in a variety of ways, from newspaper articles like this one to social media posts and public input sessions.
Since November 2019, we’ve been distributing our monthly report via the email distribution platform Constant Contact.
The monthly report contains information about ongoing facility projects, programs and services, construction industry activity, employee head counts and vacancies, economic development initiatives, professional development accomplishments, department awards, mosquito control efforts, tourism events and statistics and more.
To maximize the benefit of the work that goes into compiling the report, we want as many people as possible to see it. It comes right into your email inbox at the end of the third week every month. All you need to do is sign up. Send an email requesting to be added to the distribution list to PublicInformation@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
You can also view past monthly reports on the county website. Visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and enter “monthly report” in the “How may we help you?” search bar.
If there is information you would like to see more of, let us know and we can include that in future reports. We’re working for you to deliver exceptional service. The monthly report is a great way to learn about what we’re doing to keep improving Charlotte County.
High-tech buzz
Charlotte County ranked No. 8 in Florida for high tech jobs according to Finance Buzz.
Tech is one of the fastest-growing employment sectors in America, and as the industry has grown, specific cities have become major hubs for technology companies.
Charlotte County “earned that score thanks to strong showings in two different categories: tech job competition and per capita tech job availability,” according to Finance Buzz.
One of the employers seeking individuals for high-tech jobs is our own county government. To find out what opportunities we have available, the Charlotte County Human Resources Department has scheduled a job fair for 3-7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.
The county has positions available for full-time, part-time, seasonal, temporary employees and internships.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.