Join us for an informative presentation on city planning and community revitalization at the Citywide Master Plan charrettes.
Following this presentation, community members will work with members of the Dover-Kohl team to draw and describe their ideas for the future of Punta Gorda. Base maps, visual preference exercises and other design tools will be used to facilitate the discussion. At the end of the workshop, a spokesperson from each table will report their table’s findings and major points to the entire assembly.
Charrettes will be held on March 11 at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. The Work in Progress Presentation will be held March 15 at 4:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church. Register for these sessions and view the schedule for the Open Design Studios at www.puntagordamasterplan.com/new-events.
FEMA Reimbursement
Senator Rubio’s office and the FEMA processing portal confirmed late yesterday afternoon that the $28 million Hurricane Irma seawall project has now been obligated. The city awaits the paperwork to sign and is hopeful that the state will allow the city to begin seeking reimbursement draws immediately in conjunction with their review of the large volume of documentation.
Pickleball Sound Abatement Update
The City Council approved purchase and installation of sound barrier material on two sides of the courts in Gilchrist Park. The project, estimated to cost $32,000, aims to mitigate noise emanating from play at the facility and provide relief to the surrounding neighborhood.
Scam Alert
We have heard recent reports from people who have received phone calls from individuals claiming they were with the local jail. The callers stated that they needed credit card information in order to process a collect call from someone who had been arrested.
This is not a new scam, but it has been a while since we have heard of it in our area. Avoid this scam by remembering that collect calls are typically processed through the phone companies, so providing credit card information would not be necessary. Also, never provide personal or financial information over the phone to anyone unless you initiated the call. If someone calls you and asks for private information, hang up. Luckily, we have no reports at this time of anyone who provided any information.
Water Bills
With the dry season upon us, we would like to remind everyone that irrigating can significantly affect your water bills. Based on a relatively common irrigation schedule of 20 minutes per zone with six zones and twice-a-week watering, one can expect to use approximately 19,000 gallons in a month with a ¾-inch meter, 48,000 gallons with a 1-inch meter and 96,000 gallons with a 1½-inch meter. Of course, individual irrigation schedules will determine the actual amounts used.
The billing and collections staff would be happy to assist you with any consumption or billing questions you may have. If you already have a smart meter, a graph of your consumption can be prepared and sent to you. They can be reached at 941-639-2528 or pgcollections@cityofpuntagordafl.us.
City Seeking Volunteers
The city of Punta Gorda is seeking volunteers to serve on a Pickleball Committee, a fact-finding committee charged with identifying short- and long-term solutions for pickleball play in the city limits and presenting their findings to the City Council within established time frames. Meeting dates, times and locations to be determined by the committee.
The committee will consist of one resident from each of the five City Council districts and two at-large members who must also be city residents. Application forms are available in the City Clerk’s Office at 326 West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950, via email at pgclerk@cityofpuntagordafl.com or on the city’s website at www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us under “Latest News.” Completed application forms must be received in the Clerk’s Office by 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 26. Contact the City Clerk’s Office at 941-575-3369 with questions.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda city manager. His column appears Wednesdays. Readers may reach him at HKunik@ci.punta-gorda.fl.us.
