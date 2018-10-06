South Sarasota County needs to pay attention to a Sarasota County charter amendment that would take 80 percent of your representation away from the County Commission. The amendment is called single-member districts and I urge you to vote “no.”
Today, you get to elect all five county commissioners. Each must reside in a district, but all five are responsible to you and must understand every area-specific issue.
This system has led to a beautiful county with a high quality of life and low taxes.
To get anything done on the commission, you need at least three votes out of five. Single-member districts would take your representation on the County Commission from five county commissioners to only one. That’s right. By voting for this you are losing the representation of four county commissioners, but those same commissioners would still have a vote in what happens to you and your district. They would not be responsible to you because you would not get to vote for them.
We currently have one county commission candidate from Sarasota openly complaining about having to drive from the airport to North Port. If we move to single-member districts, how often do you think that candidate or North County-districted commissioners will be in South County to understand our unique needs? Would they even care for our needs? Remember, under single-member districts, we would not have a say in their election.
To those who have been here a while, this may sound familiar. This was tried and failed in the 1990s. In 1992, the issue was placed on the ballot less than 60 days before the November election. It passed with 53.7 percent of the vote.
In 1994, it was South County that led the push to change it back, understanding how bad this would be for us with the county seat so far away in Sarasota. They were now experiencing a County Commission campaign under this system, and that race revolved solely around Siesta Key, not county-wide issues, not South County issues.
Englewood resident and longtime Sarasota County Planning Commissioner John Fellin chaired the effort to turn it back to the system we have today. It was financed by the Venice Chamber, the Englewood Chamber and several south county businesses and families.
On Nov. 8, 1994, the voters of Sarasota County put today’s system back in place with 64 percent of the vote. This was over 10 percentage points higher than when it passed two years earlier.
Now we are back again. This time, it will be a unified county with the business organizations once again leading the way to make sure that all of us gets the representation we deserve.
In addition to disenfranchising you from 80 percent of the commission, your taxes are certain to go up. Our county tax rate has not increased in almost two decades, contrary to the misstatement of the group pushing this.
The focus will be a battle for pork projects under single-member districts, just like Washington and Tallahassee, which this system will mirror.
If you think government spends more on wants than needs now, just wait under single-member districts. You will be paying more for it, and, in South County, you will likely be paying for it to occur somewhere else.
We only need to look to Longboat Key to see the effects of single-member districts. Longboat Key, like Englewood, is in two counties — Manatee and Sarasota. The Manatee County Commission has five single-member districts and two at-large seats. This system is not working for Longboat, as they do not have a majority of the Manatee County Commission representing them.
Longboat, experiencing a much higher tax rate in Manatee with no return on their taxes, feels largely ignored. Their town government has voted to begin the process to ask the Legislature to become solely a Sarasota County town, where they have a voice with the entire County Commission and are a part of a community vision.
Finally, this has been touted as reducing campaign costs. Don’t be fooled, there is no campaign finance in this amendment whatsoever.
This amendment is solely about losing your say in our County Commission. In fact, special interests will be able to donate just as much as they do now, except it will become five times more powerful within a district. It will become easier for special interests to overpower smaller candidates with money.
Pay attention to this, we are about to turn our beautiful county that has been forward-looking in its county-wide vision into a battle for pork. Two districts will likely lose out, getting only the projects no one wants. A new jail anyone?
Vote “no” on single-member districts to keep your representation on the County Commission.
Jim Blucher is a former North Port city commissioner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.