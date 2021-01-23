As we enter the fourth week of vaccine distribution by the local Department of Health in Charlotte County, the number of people who have been vaccinated has exceeded 8,000. Second doses have already begun to be administered to the earliest people who received doses.
As of Wednesday, more than 4,700 people have received their first dose of vaccine at our three hospitals and nine long-term care facilities and some facilities have administered second doses. At the Department of Health site in Port Charlotte and in outreach to people on the county’s special needs registry, more than 3,300 people have received their first dose.
All individuals who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County prior to Jan. 20 will be contacted to schedule their second dose. From Jan. 20 on, the second dose will be scheduled when the first dose is administered.
I was pleased to see a positive response to our urgent request for additional quantities of vaccines from the state. Our most recent allocation was twice the number we had received in the prior two weeks. We continue to emphasize the excellent distribution system set up by the local DOH office with the help of our county staff, along with the substantial number of elderly residents we have in the county. I can assure you we will continue to advocate for our residents’ ability to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
We saw some promising developments this week when Publix announced it would be offering vaccines at seven Charlotte County locations through an agreement with the state Department of Health. While supplies are limited and appointment slots filled up quickly in the first two rounds Wednesday and Friday, every person getting vaccinated is progress in this unprecedented effort.
For those who receive vaccines from Publix, your second appointment will be 28 days after your first dose was received at the same time and location as your first appointment. You will receive a notification about one week prior to your second appointment.
The local DOH office is preparing to move its vaccine appointment registration to the statewide Sharecare system, which includes a call center for those without access to a computer. When that system goes live here in Charlotte County, an announcement will be made via our usual communications channels and via our media partners.
To receive text or email alerts, text CharCoCares to 888-777. To date, more than 34,000 users have signed up for alerts.
Statewide, more than 1.1 million Floridians have gotten at least their first dose. To view the latest vaccination update, visit tinyurl.com/FLvaccinations. The tally is updated daily.
Charter review
The County Commission is seeking applicants to serve on the Charter Review Commission. The CRC reviews the charter and proposes any amendments for placement on the November 2022 general election ballot. Applicants must be registered Charlotte County voters and must have lived in the county for six months prior to the appointment and during the appointment. No member may be appointed who has served three full terms as a voting member.
Applications/resumes should be sent to the County Attorney; Janette S. Knowlton and must be received by Feb. 19, 2021. To obtain an application or for more information, call the County Attorney’s office at 941-743-1330.
