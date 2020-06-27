Not so fast! Charlotte County owns one of the most precious, and arguably most valuable, small undeveloped piece of property on the west coast of Florida. This is the land just north of the U.S. 41 bridges over the Peace River and across from the Sunseeker Resort development. The county has been approached by a developer with an offer to purchase the property and construct a waterfront restaurant complex.
The on-hold Sunseeker project eventually will put all of its surrounding property in high demand and valuable. In the long term Sunseeker or its replacement will be completed and become a significant “go-to” place on Florida’s west coast. The small businesses and neighborhood homes will be replaced with businesses complementing Sunseeker. Let’s not let the current delay mislead us into thinking this will not happen.
The location on the Peace River was not missed by Allegiant nor should we be discouraged or forced into bad decisions by the delay. The project will happen sooner or later and will be a boon to the county and its residents. There is not doubt about it — the location is too magnificent.
Right now, we have seen a lot of naysaying, because of the lack of longer-term vision of many people. This longer-term situation is not lost on those attempting to purchase the county’s property for a restaurant, as nice as it probably will be. This answers the question of “why now”? Now is because the developer is attempting to justify a low-ball offer due to Sunseeker’s delay, and it realizes that the value of the property will skyrocket in the future.
It is somewhat disappointing that the citizen advisory committee of the Charlotte Harbor Redevelopment Authority apparently does not see this or worse, is ignoring this. The county commissioners, when presented with this proposal, should be guided by the adage “when in doubt, do nothing.” This property should remain a Charlotte County asset until Sunseeker is fully developed and operating. Only until that time should any decision be made as to the property’s ultimate use. Remember, the decision will be in perpetuity, that is, forever!
Although the land is only part of the Peace River waterfront, we cannot lose sight of this magnificent asset and must constantly be sure that any activity taking place on the river be to the benefit of the residents. There is no reason that the county or the City of Punta Gorda cannot work with private property owners to plan development to the benefit of the owners and the residents of the county and city. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if a local with vision stepped up to the plate and became a latter-day Daniel Burnham who led the development of Chicago’s lakefront using his adage of “Make no little plans, they make no magic to stir men’s blood.”
Anthony Biell is the president of the Charlotte County Curmudgeon Club. Readers may reach him via cccurclub@embarqmail.com. The
Curmudgeon Club website is www.cccurmudgeon.org.
