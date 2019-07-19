The waiting is over, it is time for self-determination. No longer will North Port be put off by Sarasota Memorial Hospital with empty promises of building while taking advantage of the city with millage taxation, all this while other hospitals take care of our indigent citizens. The certificate of Need issue is no longer a stumbling block that SMH relied on to delay any activity to this city. North Port is now the master of its own fate.
Let’s get a few things straight about comments that have been made recently by Sarasota Memorial. The CEO said he has always had an open door to the City Commission. As he well knows, due to the Florida Sunshine Laws, he can only see one at a time or all of them at the same time. Doesn’t it make sense that the CEO and board members come to North Port for a town hall meeting with the City Commission and community on this issue?
Instead of using glittering generalities, like we will be coming to North Port to build a hospital in the near future, why doesn’t the CEO and the hospital board bring their strategic plan, which is usually a five-seven-year projection, and show us exactly where and when this “soon” is in that plan?
One of our commissioners asked for an accounting of how much our $3.5 million do a year have been spent on North Port indigent care in any given year. To date this has not been done.
When North Port commissioners and others tried to contact the elected members of the SMH board, they saw fit to not respond to emails or phone calls. Are they not elected to serve the needs of the voters of this community? Are they there to do the bidding of the CEO or the voters of Sarasota County or, simply, both?
There has been precedent set by two cities in Florida that have abolished their connection to their county hospital. As long as North Port is searching for a quality hospital to come to this city, why not take our tax money away from SMH at the same time and give it to a hospital that will serve the city in its own backyard?
Once again, North Port welcomes the CEO and the hospital board to come to North Port to meet with city commissioners and community. In the meantime, this city is not waiting any longer for empty promises.
Sam George is a longtime member of the Community Health Action Team of North Port and health care activist.
