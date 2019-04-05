There is a millage tax that all homeowners pay to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. This tax is to take care of any indigent patients unable to pay or not having any type of insurance to cover their stay or services at the hospital.
Over the past 10 years, North Port has been taxed over $30 million. The question has to be: Did North Port get its responsible coverage for this sum of taxation?
Let’s explore the circumstances: It takes approximately one hour to travel to Sarasota Memorial Hospital from North Port. If airlifted by helicopter, the cost is over $20,000. If a patient is hospitalized and the spouse or parent needs to run back and forth from the hospital to take care of other family members, how much time does that caregiver spend on the road daily? Is that convenient?
With all the expansions of Sarasota Memorial Hospital in the past few years, does it make sense that North Port, being the largest city in Sarasota County with close to 70,000 residents, does not have a critical care hospital extension of Sarasota Memorial within its city boundaries?
When approached by the city and other concerned agencies within North Port, Sarasota Memorial decision-makers come up with spurious comments, like North Port doesn’t have enough physicians to support a hospital. If physician counts were to be taken to neighboring cities and towns like Englewood, Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte, who all have hospitals and in some cases two hospitals, one could readily see the non-genuine response SMH constantly offers as an excuse.
Back in 2008, the city of North Port and the Community Health Action Team of North Port met with Sarasota Memorial CEO Gwen Mackenzie to discuss the need for an immediate care facility to be built in North Port until such time as a critical care hospital could be built. The North Port Emergency Room is the result of this cooperative effort and has served the community well since that time with anywhere from 80 to 100 patient visits daily.
At that time, the population of North Port was approximately 30,000 residents. Mackenzie has since left SMH for greener pastures and her successor has found fit to continue to delay the construction of a hospital in North Port. The size of the hospital that would serve North Port well would be a 200-bed critical care hospital.
Though we are proud of the emergency room facility in North Port, it does not take the place of a critical care hospital. There must be a place where illnesses like hypertension, diabetes, renal failure, congestive heart failure, just to name a few, can be treated and controlled.
There are several options North Port should consider exploring if SMH continues to stonewall the construction of a hospital in this city.
• To consider doing a search for a hospital willing to come to North Port by applying for a state certificate of need. North Port has plenty of ways to incentivize this offer. Only hospitals with great track records with their evaluations should be considered. One such hospital is Doctors Hospital in Sarasota.
• To consider getting the city legal department to find ways of getting the millage taxation away from SMH and making it available to any hospital willing to come to the city or to take the indigent citizens to their local hospitals.
• To consider getting state legislators to pass a law to take the millage taxation and put it in an escrow account and when an indigent patient is served in any hospital within the community, that hospital can draw on that escrow account to pay for its services.
It is always better to try to build bridges than fences in any situation, but North Port has gone way beyond the pale to get SMH to work with them to bring quality health care to this city.
As long as SMH continues to push North Port around and continues to take from $3 million-$5 million in taxation from them annually, SMH has no immediate need to respond to the needs of this city.
It is time for North Port to play hardball with this county-based hospital and stop being the red-headed stepchild of this hospital and county.
Sam George is a longtime member of the Community Health Action Team of North Port and health care activist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.