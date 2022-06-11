The word is that Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell is interested in red-light cameras for intersections that have traffic lights.
Such a proposal was mentioned in a summary of a recent public meeting and verified in my subsequent discussion with a county commissioner. The reason reportedly given by the sheriff was that there is a shortage of traffic deputies. I imagine that the income generated would be a secondary, but perhaps alluring incentive, for the ever cash-hungry bureaucracy.
One of the primary arguments made for the installation of such devices is that it reduces serious injuries caused by right-angle collisions that may occur when someone runs a red light. There are studies that support this conclusion. No brainer, then — cameras decrease serious accidents and help with the personnel shortage. Let’s get them.
A bit of research, however, shows the benefits of red-light cameras are not so clear cut, as evidenced by a plethora of other studies. Many municipalities purchasing such devices, studies or not, found the problems outweighed the benefits and de-installed the cameras.
A review of the findings by the National Motorist Association includes this summary: “The preponderance of independent research (in other words, research that was not funded by ticket camera vendors or units of government interested in justifying camera-based enforcement) has illustrated that ticket cameras typically increase, not decrease, the number of accidents at controlled intersections.” The studies cited include those by various universities, the Institute of Transportation Engineers, Canada’s Ministry of Transportation, Florida Public Health Review, and more.
One of the most common findings relates to what is known a “spillover effect.” – a Behavioral Economics term better described, I’d venture, as the “whack-a-mole effect” where you eliminate a problem which results in another problem taking its place. Here, the result of red-light cameras causes drivers to react intensively to the possibility of a ticket by hitting the brakes early and hard. Rear-end injuries are thus dramatically increased. Other than increased injuries, repair costs, and overall paranoia at yet another manifestation of Big Brother, a report by TheNewspaper.com concluded that “Red Light Cameras Increase Injuries and Insurance Rates...(and insurance) profits skyrocketed...”
Citizens in places where these cameras are used often are vociferous in opposing the policy. There are numerous issues of fairness, inconvenience, identification, timeliness, and ability to challenge. Even traffic synchronization is listed as being negatively affected as such might reduce revenues. Finally, There appears to be other, better alternatives; to wit, extended yellow and all-red clearance interval.
A CDC study noted that “ A recent meta-analysis found favorable results for red-light cameras only in studies with weaker research designs. Skeptics or partisans might argue that one can pick and choose from the conflicting research. I would ask the reader to do an internet search for, say, “red light camera research” and judge for yourself.
As far as the shortage of traffic officers, I note that the Florida Statutes allow for the use of limited-duty officers (generally paid less than full-duty officers or unpaid volunteers) who complete training for traffic investigations or enforcement.
