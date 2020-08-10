Nary a day goes by that I am not made aware of people being “offended.” These “Offendenistas” have peculiar complaints seemingly concerning politics and policy either at the federal, state or local level. Others are offended by spending, county projects, health issues, free speech, hate speech and your right to speak. Then there are others who are offended by building heights. More are offended by “I came here for retirement, not growth.”
All these and much more are made evident in our newspaper. The paper has told us they have added more space to those who want to see how and why they are offended ... “immediately if not sooner.” The newspaper has “rules” as to what is written, but for the life of me, they must have fired the “rules guy” as what is written, how it is written and by whom is worth a college term paper. I suggest that much written is on information that either lacks full vetting or is written at the full ferocity of anger.
We get the purely political that gives physical and mental adjectives to candidates that are less than flattering. We see many letters demeaning the local governing agencies as to the cost or efficacy of public projects that will “only give rise to sprawl and traffic.”
I hear words like “bucolic” that are meant to mean a lifestyle to which all should aspire. We see national dialogue come to our area, much of which has no meaning. I have seen “projects” considered as a saving grace, particularly for the young, go by the wayside without so much as a whimper. I have witnessed plans for the future that allow for experts telling government how and why they should do what they do.
I admire those who keep a level head when all around them others, each with an opinion ... or two ... or three, attempt to make their expertise rise to the surface. I am always suspect of those who continually harp on one subject without let up. It is criticism, without solutions. I have my own ideas about how things should be done and while I think I know a lot, I do not know it all.
How then do we bake a cake we will eat if the ingredients are not in accordance with the “cook’s” wishes. It will be as it has always been done. We will vote on it and accept the outcome, or should.
Some will embrace their “Offendenista” label. Others will grouse and grumble, but in the end accept what is done. Others will leave and others will continue to question “why?” If you are looking for perfection in all things, Charlotte County is not the place, nor is any other.
Keep the letters coming, I am writing a book “Crazy is as Crazy does.” You know who you are. Stay healthy, you have your “rights” as well as your “wrongs,” so let the letter game begin.
Richard J. Pitz, is a member of the Charlotte County Curmudgeon Club. Readers may reach him via cccurclub@embarqmail.com. The Curmudgeon Club website is www.cccurmudgeon.org.
