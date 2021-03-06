March 1 through March 7 is National Write a Letter of Appreciation Week. It is the perfect opportunity to draw attention to and express gratitude for a sampling of the people and entities that make Punta Gorda a vibrant waterfront community, unique in character and history; as a desirable place to live work and visit.
Thank you to the many residents that take the time to bring along a garbage bag on their morning walks to pick up items of trash. Great thanks also goes out to boaters who do the same on our waterways and canals. We see you and appreciate your care for this community. This contribution benefits residents and visitors to the community alike. Join me in saying thank you the next time you see someone on the Harborwalk, in the Historic District or on the water helping to keep our city clean.
The PGI Green Thumbs deserve a sincere thank you for their establishment and maintenance of gardens that beautify the city. Nature Park is a showplace because of the hard work of each of the individuals involved in this non-profit.
The joy and smiles that are seen every day at Gilchrist Park playground are the result of the hard work of the Friends of Gilchrist Park. The recent addition of a Little Free Library for the children’s books is another enhancement to the community as a result of the efforts of this group.
TEAM Punta Gorda’s impact is felt throughout Punta Gorda. The list of accomplishments for TEAM is long. To just highlight a few, the Loaner Bike Program,Community Gardens, America in Bloom, maritime programs that focus on stewardship and promotion of Charlotte Harbor, convening residents to assist in city projects and providing events that unite the community and help those in need. Thank you TEAM for being a difference maker in Punta Gorda. TEAM is always accepting new residents looking to work together to enhance our community. Learn more at https://teampuntagorda.org.
The Volunteers in Policing group deserves an enormous thank you for the service provided to our city. Services include vehicle patrol, bike patrol, marine patrol, community services, and more that enhance safety.
The Punta Gorda Fire Department volunteers also are owed a debt of gratitude for the support they provide to the community. This group of 25 adds value to our department and serves our residents through their efforts.
Our boards and commissions are numerous and take hours of residents time to help serve our City and make it a better place, and entities like the Historic Mural Society, History Center and Historical Society work tirelessly to preserve the culture of our city.
This list is by no means all inclusive. There are of course many more people and organizations doing great things that benefit the community every day. It is through all of these contributions, small and large, that come together and create the state’s most picturesque, enjoyable and accessible waterfront destination for all to enjoy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.