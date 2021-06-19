As the temperatures increase, so do the opportunities to take part in the many activities that help create a great quality of place in Punta Gorda. From dining to festivals and celebrations, year around living has great benefits for our residents.
The downtown restaurants are open and ready to serve up delicious food and beverages. In the downtown area you will find Carmelo’s, Hurricane Charley’s, Burg’R Bar, Laishley Crab House, FM Don’s, Dockside Bar and Grille, Leroy’s Southern Kitchen, 88 Keys, Harbor Social, the Blue Turtle, Pizza Gorda, Sandra’s, Wildwood Pizza, Isabel and Annabel’s Mexican Restaurant, Dean’s South of the Border, the Belgian Monk, Mint Thai Cuisine, Old Town Deli, Ice House, John Ski’s House of Breakfast, Celtic Ray Public House, Shorty’s, T n D Bakery, Hungry Howie’s, Wood Street Grill, The Perfect Caper, Los Dos Cristianos Coffee Shop, PG Social House, Punta Gorda Coffee & Tea, Punta Gorda Chocolate & Wine, Pho Saigon Punta Gorda.
Our Promote Punta Gorda “Small Business Spotlight” this week features downtown local restaurants River City Grill and Italia located on West Marion Avenue. Owner Doug Armaral purchased the two historical buildings back in 2002 and they were the first restaurants to reopen after Hurricane Charley. They actually fed the community after the hurricane by setting up grills on the street and cooking up the food they had on hand. Stop by, meet the owners and take advantage of the generous special they are offering in the month of June.
If you haven’t visited Fishermen’s Village lately it is definitely worth a trip to check out the enhancements. Restaurant choices abound at this Punta Gorda landmark. The Village Fish Market, Harpoon Harry’s, the Captain’s Table, Village Brewhouse and the Pier offer a variety of entrees to tempt the taste buds. Joining the lineup is the new Turtle Bay Café featuring organic, vegan, vegetarian and keto options. Live entertainment is available every weekend but July 3rd and July 4th is further enhanced with a full weekend of activity. There will be a bounce house, play land, military display, juggling acts, special vendors and food trucks, a fireworks cruise available with King Fisher Fleet and fireworks display at the village on July 3rd , and viewing of the Laishley Park fireworks on the Fourth .
Laishley Park continues to serve as a premiere event venue in Punta Gorda and July 3rd and July 4th will be no exception. The Celebrate America concert takes place on Friday featuring Josh Gracin, the Flying Buffaloes and Punta Gorda native, Jack Michael. Saturday features Water-Mania and a Kid’s Fun Zone. food, drinks and live music will set the stage for the evening fireworks. The fireworks will light up the Peace River at 9 p.m.
This is just a sampling of the great businesses and events that are offered in the City of Punta Gorda. I invite you to explore Florida’s Harborside Hometown and find your favorites.
