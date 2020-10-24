Now that I am finding time to enjoy the community in which I live and work, I am getting very familiar with the amenities that the Punta Gorda has to offer residents and visitors. I am understanding even more from personal experience what a special place this is to be.
It sounds cliché but there really is something for everyone to enjoy. I’d like to invite all of you to take the time to be a tourist in your own back yard.
I’ll start at the natural draw to the area…the water. As I’ve mentioned previously, one of the strongest pulls that brought me to the city of Punta Gorda was the water. From actively enjoying a harbor cruise, taking part in a charter fishing trip or renting a boat to do a little exploring on your own, the water offers opportunities to view the over 600 species of birds, fish, and marine wildlife Charlotte Harbor supports.
Ponce de Leon Park offers a free public boat landing and kayak launch to access the estuaries, mangrove wetlands, and river, and is the current home to the Peace River Wildlife Center. Laishley Park and Gilchrist Park offer benches and piers to allow for enjoyment of the waterfront, and of course the beautiful recently opened Harborwalk.
If you are a land lubber there is plenty of opportunity for you as well. Punta Gorda offers a network of pedestrian sidewalks links in historic neighborhoods and parks that connect those taking leisurely strolls or jogging with easy access to downtown attractions and the vibrant city center. There are over 18 miles of groomed paths and pet-friendly walking trails in and around the city. Consider bringing your dog to visit Hounds on Henry where they will find a furry friend to visit with and you just might make a friend too. Tennis, basketball, and pickleball courts are featured in Gilchrist Park. Tennis and basketball courts can also be accessed at the Cooper Street Recreation Center as well.
Outdoor shopping and entertainment opportunities are also in abundance here in the city. The Saturday Punta Gorda Farmers Market features fresh fruits, vegetables, fish, meats and other treats to enjoy while listening to live music. On Sunday, the History Park Farmers Market offers another opportunity to purchase fresh local foods. Fishermen’s Village and the Downtown Merchants offer stores that you will want to linger in. Also, take the time to find all of the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society murals featuring the people, places and wildlife that made the community what it is today.
Stop by the Military Heritage Museum and Veterans’ Park to reflect on the sacrifices so many have made for our country, or the Blanchard House Museum to view some of the City’s History and experience a small museum with a big message. I’ve also heard that Thursday nights the place to be is Gilchrist Park where the Guitar Army gets together to entertain in the evening hours and I look forward to experiencing this myself.
The restaurants are also fabulous. From new arrivals on the restaurant scene to those that have been in the community for decades, I am finding plenty to enjoy and encourage you to try at least one of these great places each week.
With so much to do, there is always something new and exciting to explore in this beautiful city, while we work to remain safe as we responsibly take advantage of what the city has to offer. I look forward to meeting all of you as we work to improve our city even more, and while exploring Punta Gorda.
Greg Murray is city manager of Punta Gorda.
