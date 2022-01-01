As 2021 comes to a close, we are fortunate to have been able to celebrate the holiday season in such a beautiful tropical paradise.
Our Sanitation Department has had quite a busy holiday week with a condensed work week and a significant wind event last week. The Public Works staff members are working extremely hard to rid our parks and pathways of fallen branches and debris.
Just a reminder that for the disposal of real Christmas trees, place the tree at the curb for collection on your regular yard waste day with all the decorations and lights removed before placing the tree out for collection. Artificial trees will be collected on your normal household trash day. I appreciate the efforts of residents and visitors to help keep our community beautiful by taking special care to dispose of waste appropriately.
Many of our special celebrations, traditions, and holiday lighting displays were held again this year and drew thousands to the area. It is nice to see so many people enjoying the parks, shopping in our local businesses, and partaking of our restaurants’ many food options. It is exciting to see all of the events and festivals returning to our city.
In 2022, I look forward to City Council finalizing, adopting and implementing amendments to the city’s comprehensive plan and form-based codes. These changes will ensure the realization of the vision to continue to preserve our small-town character while promoting diversity, economic development, and sustainability
I look forward to walking the Ponce de Leon Park boardwalk with completed improvements this year. Nature Park Improvements to the boardwalk and fishing pier design plans will pave the way for future construction. This year, we will also see a completed design for the wastewater treatment plant. All of our capital projects will be discussed in more detail at the next council meeting.
I’m looking forward to seeing all our marina docks at Laishley Marina repaired and in usable condition. The attention being paid to Gilchrist Park will continue in 2022 as the final scheduled renovations are slated for construction.
The design and future renovations of the Historic City Hall are exciting new beginnings for the New Year. I hope to finally see way finding signage with the city logo throughout the community. The design of the A.C. Freeman House is also anxiously awaited in this coming year, as we continue to tackle the funding challenges and decisions necessary to move this project forward. I also look forward to acquiring the final properties necessary to begin construction on the Boca Grande draining improvements.
Finally, I can’t wait to see the smiles on my grandchildren’s faces when they play in the soon-to-be-constructed splash pad at Laishley Park.
There is so much to accomplish and look forward to in 2022. Together we will work to preserve and enhance Punta Gorda’s identity as a vibrant waterfront community, unique in character and history, and as a desirable place to live, work and visit.
