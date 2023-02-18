With a community so rich in Black History, there are always more stories to tell.
Sandy Moon from the Punta Gorda Historical Society was kind enough to share the rich history of the Historic Train Depot with city staff. I want to share it with you because it is a testament to the days gone by.
The Historic Train Depot circa 1928 is located at 1009 Taylor St. Built by the Atlantic Coast Line (ACL) Railroad Company in 1928, the Punta Gorda Atlantic Coast Line Depot is located at 1009 Taylor Road. The Mediterranean Revival-style depot was built during the Florida land boom of the 1920s, becoming the town’s third passenger rail depot. The first depot was built in 1886, and the second depot was built along King Street in 1897.
The depots of Punta Gorda hit their prime years before the Stock Market crash of 1929 and the Great Depression. From 1930 to 1940, census data shows that the population decreased by over a thousand. Passenger service ended in 1971 and freight service ended several years later.
The depot is currently owned and operated by the Punta Gorda Historical Society, the building was obtained through the generosity of Fred Babcock, who purchased it after it closed, hoping to revamp it into a restaurant. It was listed on the U.S. National Register for Historical Places on Dec. 12, 1990. The depot is one of two surviving Mediterranean Revival-style depots out of the six that were constructed by the ACL.
The Depot having been built in 1928 during segregation, had both colored and white waiting rooms. The separate ticket windows, waiting rooms, and bathrooms reflect the segregation practiced at that time. These separate rooms remind us of our history and the Jim Crow laws.
The Jim Crow laws were state and local laws introduced in the Southern United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries that enforced racial segregation, “Jim Crow” being a pejorative term for an African-American. Such laws remained in force until the 1960s.
During the restoration of the Train Depot which was completed in October 2021, the Punta Gorda Historical Society chose not to erase this history from the Depot but to remind us how far we’ve come and ensure that we never allow laws such as these on the books again. The Train Depot is currently leased to Sarah and Ryan Desrosiers, owners of Downtown Kava which will be celebrating their one-year anniversary on April 8.
Martha Bireda from the Blanchard House asked to me to also pass along that she is offering a “Living History” presentation in the character of her great-grandmother Queen Andrews, who shares her story of life in the “little town that unity built.” Queen was the wife of James Andrews, fireman at the Ice House, and the sister-in-law of Dan Smith who was married to her sister Louisa. Churches and other organizations can email blanchardhouse@centurylink.net to schedule a presentation. Presentations can also be done other than during Black History Month. The presentation is a great way for newcomers to the area to learn the earliest history of Punta Gorda.
City Council also presented a proclamation celebrating Black History month at its Feb. 15 meeting. I’ll close with words so eloquently put in the proclamation, “as we journey towards a more united nation, let us use this commemoration of Black History Month to serve as a reminder of the need for meaningful dialogue and shared commitment to actions that uplift and empower us all.”
