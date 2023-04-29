Working to promote, protect and improve the health, safety, and welfare of our citizens is paramount to the city of Punta Gorda. Safety comes in many forms and includes building codes, zoning codes, code compliance, utilities, public works, sanitation, as well as police and fire protection.
With our seasonal population coming from other cities, states, and countries, not everyone understands the Florida statutes that govern the roads, sidewalks, and intersections.
Recently, questions about pedestrian and bicyclist safety rules have come into my office. We often receive questions and concerns regarding crosswalk safety. These questions are usually about crosswalks without signals for pedestrians or drivers, such as the crosswalk on West Marion Avenue and West Olympia Avenue near the Visual Arts Center.
Florida law states that at crosswalks where there are no signals, pedestrians waiting to cross (standing on the sidewalk) must yield to vehicles. However, once a pedestrian has safely entered the crosswalk and is in the process of crossing the roadway, vehicles are required to yield to those pedestrians.
The issue that comes up most often is drivers who see pedestrians waiting to cross and come to an abrupt and unexpected stop to allow them to enter the roadway. Most of the time drivers do this either because they believe that they are required to stop or attempt to be courteous to pedestrians.
And while courtesy certainly goes a long way on the road, often, this can cause an unintended safety concern. Remember that traffic laws primarily exist to ensure that the actions of drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians are predictable to one another. With the exception of emergency braking, it is always important to ensure that you plan ahead and provide enough time to signal your intention to slow or stop to those around you.
Pedestrians also have a great deal of responsibility when it comes to crossing at a crosswalk safely and legally. When using a crosswalk without a signal, pedestrians should remain on the sidewalk and yield to oncoming traffic, crossing only when safe to do so.
Florida law states that pedestrians should not “suddenly leave a curb or other place of safety and walk or run into the path of a vehicle which is so close that it is impossible for the driver to yield.” There is no easy way to determine how far away a vehicle needs to be since speed, size, and other factors affect how quickly a vehicle can safely stop. If you are not absolutely sure if the vehicle can stop safely, it is always best to let the vehicle pass and wait for the next opportunity.
As a reminder, bicyclists are allowed on all roadways in Florida except where specifically prohibited. Bicyclists have the right to occupy the travel lane if the travel lane is not wide enough for the safe passage of both a vehicle and a bicycle, and are regulated as a vehicle. A vehicle passing a bike must give the bicyclist a minimum of three feet of clearance. Bicycles are permitted on sidewalks as well, where they are regulated as pedestrians. Helmets are required for any rider under 16 years old.
As we close out Distracted Driving Awareness Month, I encourage everyone to make paying attention to the road our number one priority behind the wheel. Conversations with passengers, texting, eating, drinking, using navigation systems, and using the entertainment system all take attention away from driving. Let’s give driving the attention it deserves.
