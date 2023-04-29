Working to promote, protect and improve the health, safety, and welfare of our citizens is paramount to the city of Punta Gorda. Safety comes in many forms and includes building codes, zoning codes, code compliance, utilities, public works, sanitation, as well as police and fire protection.

With our seasonal population coming from other cities, states, and countries, not everyone understands the Florida statutes that govern the roads, sidewalks, and intersections.


   

Readers may reach City Manager Greg Murray at citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com or by calling 941-575-3302.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments