A heartfelt welcome to our new and returning seasonal residents in Punta Gorda.
One of the best ways to learn more about the city operations is to participate in the Citizen’s Academy. This is a free, eight-session course of interactive classes designed to provide insight into city government, and to develop future leaders through well informed and civically engaged residents. It gives citizens an up-close and personal look at how city government functions and helps shape our community.
During the eight sessions, participants become informed about the role and responsibility of the various city departments and services provided to the community. Presentations and facility tours provide a better understanding of the part Punta Gorda city government plays in the quality of life that residents enjoy.
Citizens Academy sessions take place the second and fourth Tuesday of the month beginning in January through May. The Citizens Academy is limited to 15 participants who reside or own a business within the City of Punta Gorda. To request an application call 941-575-5050.
As a relatively new resident myself I’ll share a few helpful hints that I have learned as I have acclimated to life in this wonderful community:
• The city’s name is pronounced “Punt-a, Gord-a,” Not, “Poont-a, Gord-a“.
• Residential sanitation services are provided twice weekly on either Tuesday and Friday or Wednesday and Saturday based upon the home address. The collection schedule can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/y3xc87ec.
• Two of the main thoroughfares through the center of town Marion Avenue and Olympia Avenue are one way. Please use caution and make sure you are turning the correct way on these streets.
• Vehicle registration and drivers licensing are handled by the Tax Collectors Office located at 410 Taylor St. in Punta Gorda.
• The City of Punta Gorda requires facial coverings in indoor places that do not allow for social or physical distancing.
• Parking in the Herald Court Center garage is free of charge.
• The city has requirements for landscaping. A booklet detailing those requirements is available at tinyurl.com/y2g2hkm9.
• The city has Homeowner’s Guide to Code Compliance available at tinyurl.com/y47g2awh.
• The Welcome to Punta Gorda Life brochure is available at tinyurl.com/yy43c7tw.
• A wealth of information about your new hometown is available at www.cityofpuntagordafl.com or by calling our offices at 941-575-3302.
I think you will find you will enjoy (or continue to enjoy) living here. Punta Gorda is the one Florida municipality that offers the best of American small-town attributes, in what may be the state’s most picturesque, enjoyable and accessible waterfront destination. This is a laid back community where residents know one another, engage with one another and enjoy life together in a relaxed tropical, harborside destination. Welcome to your new Harborside Hometown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.