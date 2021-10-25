Some advice for anyone planning a trip to the West. The West as in North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming and Montana, especially.
Don’t expect those scenes you see in travel brochures to pop up around every bend in the road.
I planned our recent trip and disregarded the ease of flying into Billings, Montana (our real destination) because I thought it would be great to fly into Denver and drive the eight hours to Billings.
I told my wife we would see some beautiful scenery along the way. It would be great.
I couldn’t have been more wrong.
Of course some folks who are used to Florida’s lush green landscape and water views might embrace the drastic changes as something new and exciting. But, unless brown (or tan) is your favorite color, you’d be wrong.
Now I am sure there are beautiful places to see in Wyoming and Montana. We actually did find a couple. If we had more time and had someone to point the way, I am confident we’d see waterfalls, beautiful mountains and all the things I was expecting.
But, to be real, the drive up Interstates 25 and 90 was anything but exciting. Wyoming and Montana grow a lot of hay. A LOT of hay.
All you see on either side of the interstate is golden brown. And there are very rare billboards to break the monotony. You might go 40 miles or more before you see an exit — further to find fast food or gas.
Every once in a while, when you get tired of looking at the brown, you might see a herd of angus. That perks you up.
But I don’t want to make this all sound so negative. There were some great things about my very first trip to the West.
First of all, everyone was nice. Folks talked to you, gave you directions, offered the best places to eat and were always ready to tell you their stories.
There were no traffic jams on the interstate. As a matter of fact, I found myself doing unheard of speeds because the speed limit was 80 and sometimes you could not see another car for a couple miles in front or behind you.
If you like to gamble — I don’t — you would have no problem finding a casino. I believe, but I did not investigate this, any gas station or restaurant with a video poker machine must qualify as a casino.
There were tons of antique shops, and they had great stuff. If our bags weren’t so full of warm clothes (which we didn’t need because it was 80 degrees) I would have brought back a bunch of stuff. All I could fit in were three 30-year-old DC comic books.
And finally, of course, the reason for our trip turned out to be great. My Crow Indian guide took me to the edge of the Little Big Horn battlefield. We crossed the Little Big Horn River five times and meandered across the ravines, plains and fields where the battle that killed Gen. George Armstrong Custer was fought. And by the way, the Indians have a different story about where he was actually killed than historians have told.
We rode up a bluff where you could look out across miles of land where the Cheyenne, Sioux and Arapaho camped before the big battle.
It was amazing.
What was not amazing is what the government has done to the Native Americans who still live on this land. But that’s another story for another day.
